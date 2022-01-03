5 ways to combat financial stress amid uncertainty

1. Take stock of your situation: One way to help reduce financial stress is to fully understand how much money you have, how much is coming in each month and what bills are due. To get a full view of the month, try mapping it all out on a monthly calendar. Mark the date or dates that you expect to receive income, as well as the due dates for your rent or mortgage, utilities, credit cards, tax payments or other fixed expenses. This will help you understand your cash flow. If most of your bills are due within a one-week period or concentrated during a particular time of the month, it may make sense to contact your creditors to see if you can change some of your due dates or get an extension and preserve your cash flow.