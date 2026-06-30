5 ways to improve payment history and boost credit score

Your payment history is a fundamental factor that can influence your credit score and overall credit profile. It showcases lenders how diligently and responsibly an individual manages loans, credit cards and other credit obligations.

If you repay your credit card bills, home loan EMIs, and personal loan EMIs, along with other forms of debt, on time without delay, this habit can improve your chances of getting better loan terms, while delayed payments or defaults can negatively affect your credit profile.

This calls for closer attention to your payment history. Doing this does not require major financial amendments or overhauls. All you need is simple, consistent habits that can help you gradually improve your credit score, because improving your credit score is a time-consuming process that demands patience, financial integrity and honesty.

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Keeping these factors in mind, here are several steps an individual can take to build a strong, reputable payment history.

Five ways to build strong payment history

Step What you should do Why it matters 1. Pay your bills on time Ensure that all EMIs and credit card bills are paid on time before the last date. Timely payments build trust, foster integrity with lenders and positively impact your credit score. 2. Pay at least the minimum due If paying the full outstanding amount isn't possible due to financial limitations, make sure you pay the minimum amount due. This helps prevent your account from being reported as missed, although clearing the full balance is always recommended. Do remember, don’t make this a habit, always try to clear full payments. 3. Automate your payments Set up auto-debit or standing instructions through your bank. Automatic payments reduce the risk of missed or delayed payments and help maintain consistent repayments. 4. Set payment reminders Enable SMS, email, text or mobile application alerts for upcoming due dates. Timely reminders help you stay organised and avoid accidental delays. Even mistakes can damage your credit score. 5. Monitor your credit report regularly Check your credit report periodically and dispute any incorrect payments or omissions in records. Correcting reporting errors or any omissions in records ensures your payment history accurately reflects your financial behaviour.

Small habits that strengthen your credit profile Below are some habits that can strengthen your credit profile:

Focus on responsible credit usage . Don’t take more credit than you can repay. Keep older credit cards or other similar accounts active to showcase integrity in management. Avoid unnecessary defaults or recklessness in credit management. Make long-term financial goals to defeat short-term thinking and mistakes. Regularly checking your credit report, identifying errors that may affect your score, and following simple yet effective credit practices can help protect you against financial challenges.