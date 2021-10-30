5 years of continuous service mandatory for tax free EPF withdrawal

My query is regarding EPF withdrawal. I joined my previous job on 23 September 2016 and last working day was 20 September 2021. If I am unemployed for 2 months and withdraw the full EPF amount, will it attract tax? Also, do 4 years, 11 months and 28 days of service count as 5 years of continuous service? - Prateek Kumar

Answer by Dr Suresh Surana, founder, RSM India.

Investment in Employee Provident Fund (EPF) enjoys the status of Exempt-Exempt-Exempt (EEE) i.e. Exempt on Investment, Exempt from Interest accrued thereon and Exempt on Maturity. However, these exemptions are subject to conditions.

Five years of continuous service is a mandatory condition to avail the benefit of exemption on withdrawal of amount from EPF account. The Act specifies certain exceptional circumstances wherein even if the amount is withdrawn prior to rendering five years of continuous service, the same is eligible for exemption. These exceptional scenarios are listed below:

If the service has been terminated because of:

a. The employee's ill health; or

b. By the contraction or discontinuation of the employer’s business; or

c. Other cause beyond the control of employee

It is pertinent to note that the Act says that while calculating the period of 5 years, one should also take into account the period served under the former employer/employers. There is no such explanation provided either in the Income Tax regulations or the PF regulations which states that a period more than 6 months is to be treated as 1 full year. Hence, it can be inferred that here the period of 5 years implicitly means 5 completed years and since service as an employee was rendered by you only for 4 years, 11 months and 28 days i.e. 4 completed years, amount withdrawn from EPF account may be subject to tax except in case he falls under the aforementioned 2 cases.

However, in case of continuous unemployment for a period of up to one month, Section 68HH of The Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme, 1952, provides for withdrawal of 75% of the amount outstanding in the PF Fund. The balance 25% can be withdrawn after two months of unemployment.

Moreover, in order to claim tax exemption, you may avail the benefit as provided by the government, vide notification GSR 225 (E) dated 27.03.2020, allowing for withdrawal of first non-refundable advance by EPF members in the current pandemic situation under sub -para 3 under Para 68L of the EPF Scheme, 1952. Accordingly, you will be eligible for non-refundable advance of lower of, 3 months of the basic wages and dearness allowances or upto 75% of the amount standing to the credit. The government has, in accordance with Announcement dated 31 May, 2021, also allowed its members to avail second COVID-19 advance on the same criteria.

(Have personal finance queries? Send an email to mintmoney@livemint.com)

