5 years of continuous service mandatory for tax free EPF withdrawal

It is pertinent to note that the Act says that while calculating the period of 5 years, one should also take into account the period served under the former employer/employers. There is no such explanation provided either in the Income Tax regulations or the PF regulations which states that a period more than 6 months is to be treated as 1 full year. Hence, it can be inferred that here the period of 5 years implicitly means 5 completed years and since service as an employee was rendered by you only for 4 years, 11 months and 28 days i.e. 4 completed years, amount withdrawn from EPF account may be subject to tax except in case he falls under the aforementioned 2 cases.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}