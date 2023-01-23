5 years post office FD vs NSC: Where should you make a tax saving investment?3 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 03:40 PM IST
- But those seeking higher returns than those offered by bank fixed deposits might speculate on post office fixed deposits or National Savings Certificates (NSC).
Investors can choose from a variety of instruments under government-backed post office savings schemes based on their objectives. But those seeking higher returns than those offered by bank fixed deposits might speculate on post office fixed deposits or National Savings Certificates (NSC). The fact that both of these products offer guaranteed interest payments and capital safety makes them ideal for investors seeking liquidity, returns, and tax-efficient investment alternatives. Investors should be informed of the benefits and drawbacks of both post office time deposits and NSC before making a final choice. Let's evaluate both and come to a decision about where to place a bet.
