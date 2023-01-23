5 years post office FD vs NSC: Where should you make a tax saving investment?

Where to invest?

CA Manish P Hingar, Founder at Fintoo said “NSCs are a type of fixed deposit, where the investment is made for a fixed term of 5 years and the interest is compounded annually but paid at the end of the tenure of 5 years. The current rate of interest for both NSC and 5-year Post Office Fixed Deposits is 7% p.a. From a tax benefit point of view, both are eligible under 80C deduction of up to ₹1.5 lakhs as per the Income Tax Act. However, it is to be noted that interest on both the mentioned is taxed as per the individual’s tax slab rate. Please note that NSC can also be used as collateral for securing loans from banks.“