50% cut in construction premium by Maha may result in property price correction

“Construction premiums typically amount to around 10-15% of the selling price, as against stamp duty which, incorporating the recent reductions, amounts to 3% of the selling price till March 2021 and 5% thereafter. Thus, even after payment of stamp duty on behalf of the buyers, the developer would still gain by up to 4.5% of the selling price, which would result in improved project viability and may result in equivalent price correction in the state," said Shubham Jain, senior vice president, corporate ratings, ICRA, in a note shared on Maharashtra real estate market.