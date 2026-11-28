Millions of Americans aspire to buy homes, build retirement savings and achieve financial independence, but American author and entrepreneur Ramit Sethi believes many are pursuing these goals without understanding their own financial position.

He has highlighted what he sees as a fundamental problem with people's relationship with money: they often make major financial decisions without knowing how much they earn or owe.

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In a post on X on November 13, Sethi said 50% of people do not know their income, while 90% of those carrying debt do not know how much they owe. He did not cite sources for these statistics. However, he used the figures to highlight how financial avoidance can influence everyday decisions and leave people disconnected from their actual financial circumstances.

Rather than blaming a lack of financial knowledge alone, Sethi stated that people who regularly follow personal finance discussions often underestimate how differently others approach money.

Why financial goals often overlook basic calculations Sethi said people who actively discuss money online tend to assume that everyone approaches financial decisions by calculating savings targets, investment returns and affordability.

Also Read | Why some AI researchers are rethinking retirement, savings and investments

However, he believes this is far from how most people behave.

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"You are a NERD posting on Twitter, and you enjoy managing money," he wrote, describing financially engaged individuals. "You are an outlier!"

Explaining the gap between financial aspirations and actual money management, Sethi compared people's approach to spending with a child pointing at something attractive in a shop without considering its cost.

"When the average person talks about what he wants to do with his money, it’s less a person calculating numbers and more a kid going into a pet store and pointing at cute puppies saying, ‘I want that,'" he wrote.

He illustrated this behaviour through the example of a 48-year-old who wants to purchase a house the following year despite having $52,000 in credit card debt and less than $100,000 invested.

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According to Sethi, the individual "genuinely believes it’s possible" despite having “never run a single financial calculation in his life.”

The example highlights how financial ambitions can become disconnected from affordability when people do not assess their income, outstanding liabilities and available savings.

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Understanding money behaviour before making big decisions For Sethi, the problem is not simply about accessing financial information but also understanding how emotions influence spending and borrowing decisions.

Explaining why people may remain unaware of their outstanding debt, Sethi has previously said that some prefer to ignore financial reminders rather than confront what they owe.

"Why would you want to know how much debt you owe? You don't really want to think about it, so you ignore those emails and envelopes," Sethi said during an interview with Steven Bartlett on The Diary of a CEO podcast.

He believes understanding this psychological aspect is essential to explaining why people make decisions that appear financially unrealistic.

"Once you understand the mental framing around money, you will start to understand people’s behaviors with money," he wrote.

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This also means financial habits are not necessarily permanent. Sethi mentioned that people can reconsider their approach when they have a compelling reason to change.

"The good news is, people can change very quickly IF they have a powerful reason to (and with a lot of luck)," he concluded.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X