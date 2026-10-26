₹50 lakh FD for 5 years: How much more can your senior citizen father earn than you in small finance bank? Check returns

When a person invests a large amount of money in a fixed deposit (FD) for a long period, it is a major financial commitment. Such a decision should be made only after proper due diligence and an understanding of the pros and cons of the investment.

Now, for example, investing ₹50 lakh in an FD for 5 years today can help an individual generate substantial interest income that can be of immense help in dealing with day-to-day expenses, especially in the given inflation environment.

Still, if your father is a senior citizen, a legitimate and fair question arises: Could opening the FD in his name help your family earn more? If yes, how much will be the actual difference? Let us discuss this in detail, while keeping small finance banks (SFBs) in focus.

This is because small finance banks offer additional interest to senior citizens, although the benefit varies by banking institution, tenure, applicable rules and provisions.

Also Read | Bank FD laddering explained: Benefits and risks for investors

According to data collated by Paisabazaar as of October 21, 2026, a prominent small finance bank, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, offers 8.25% annual interest to regular customers and 8.50% to senior citizens on five-year FDs. Keeping in view these interest rates, here is how the returns compare.

Particulars Regular customer Senior citizen father FD investment ₹ 50 lakh ₹ 50 lakh Interest rate (p.a.) 8.25% 8.50% Tenure 5 years 5 years Estimated interest earned ₹ 25.36 lakh ₹ 26.45 lakh Estimated maturity amount ₹ 75.36 lakh ₹ 76.45 lakh

Note: These are illustrative estimates based on quarterly compounding at the stated rates. Actual returns depend on the bank's deposit terms, interest payout option and applicable rates.

Should you open the FD in your father's name? Therefore, the comparison between the two investment options suggests that your father could earn approximately ₹1.09 lakh more over 5 years on the same investment, before taxation. This translates to about ₹21,800 annually and approximately ₹1,816.66 extra every month.

Still, aspiring investors should not overlook that investment decisions should not be based solely on interest rates. This decision should also be based on a realistic assessment of individual circumstances and after the guidance of a certified investment advisor.

What else should an aspiring investor keep in mind? FD interest is generally taxed by authorities in accordance with the depositor's applicable income tax rules. Do note, your senior citizen father might see the eventual income impacted due to ‘other income’ sources and overall tax liability. That is why, if the funds belong to you, transferring it to your father solely for tax-related benefits may also have implications under applicable tax rules. Seeking guidance from an investment professional is the best way to make a prudent decision in such circumstances.

Furthermore, deposit safety is another consideration. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) insures eligible deposits up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, including principal and interest, subject to applicable rules. A ₹50 lakh deposit therefore exceeds the insured limit substantially. Having clarity on these rules is also vital before any final investment decisions are made.

In short, an FD in your father’s name may be more meaningful for your family, provided the long-term goals, aspirations and objectives align. Still, before making any investments, it is prudent to seek professional advice to ensure they are aligned. Before committing the amount, compare post-tax returns, liquidity and deposit safety rather than focusing only on the additional interest.