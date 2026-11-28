Taking a ₹50 lakh home loan for 20 years can mean a substantial financial commitment, with the monthly EMI and the total interest outgo depending on a host of factors such as the applicable interest rates, the individual applicant, and their past payment history, credit score and overall credit profile.

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It is vital to keep in mind that even a relatively minor-looking 1 percentage point difference in the interest rates can significantly change and alter the repayment cost an individual pays over the complete loan tenure.

This write-up is dedicated to understanding the possible implications of a percentage-point difference in home loan rates and how it can result in meaningful financial outgoings over the years.

As per the HDFC Bank's home loan EMI calculator, a borrower aspiring to avail a ₹50 lakh loan for 20 years will be required to pay a monthly EMI of ₹41,822 at 8% interest. Let us now compare the three different cases of home loans at 8%, 9% and 10%.

1. ₹ 50 lakh home loan at 8% interest At an annual interest rate of 8%, the monthly EMI works out to ₹41,822. Over 20 years, the borrower will pay approximately ₹50.37 lakh in interest, taking the total repayment to a little more than ₹1 crore. The complete details as per the HDFC Bank calculator are presented below.

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Note: At 8% interest, the borrower will pay ₹41,822 every month, with the total interest outgo amounting to ₹50.37 lakh over 20 years.

2. ₹ 50 lakh home loan at 9% interest Now, if the interest rate increases to 9% while the other parameters remain the same, the monthly EMI rises to ₹44,986. The total interest outgo also increases to nearly ₹58 lakh over the repayment period. Highlighting how the burden of debt silently rises over the years with just a minor increase in the interest rates. The complete calculations of the same are as follows:

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Note: A 1 percentage point increase in the interest rate raises the monthly EMI by ₹3,164 and the total interest outgo by approximately ₹7.59 lakh.

3. ₹ 50 lakh home loan at 10% interest This is yet another interesting case for aspiring borrowers to carefully observe. In this case, where at 10% interest, the monthly EMI increases further to ₹48,251. Now, in this case, with all other parameters remaining the same, the borrower will pay approximately ₹65.80 lakh as interest over 20 years.

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Note: At 10% interest, the monthly EMI reaches ₹48,251, while the total interest payable over 20 years rises to ₹65.80 lakh.

What should home loan borrowers consider? Therefore, from the above calculations, it is clear that a minor-looking difference between 8% and 10% interest rates eventually translates into an additional monthly EMI of ₹6,429 and nearly ₹15.43 lakh more in total interest over 20 years.

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This calls for a proper understanding of a home loan and its essential terms on the part of the desirous applicant. So that a prudent financial decision can be made. The relatively minor-looking aspects of a loan agreement should not be overlooked.

Hence, before making any home loan decisions, borrowers should compare interest rates, check the repayment and prepayment terms and analyse their monthly repayment capacity before signing the home loan agreement.

Other home buying expenses should also be accounted for while planning the loan, and in case of any doubts or hesitation, it is wise to seek guidance from a certified financial advisor before making a borrowing decision.

Note: These are illustrative estimates based on HDFC Bank's home loan EMI calculator for a ₹50 lakh loan over 20 years. The eventual calculation might differ from one individual to another as per their borrowing profile. Actual EMIs and repayment amounts may vary depending on the applicable interest rate and loan terms.

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About the Author Shivam Shukla Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycon...Read More ✕ Shivam Shukla Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in