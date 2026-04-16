₹50 lakh retirement corpus: How to invest in SCSS, mutual funds, equities and other assets — CA offers tips

A ₹50 lakh retirement corpus is not just your savings; in fact, it is your income engine. This fund will keep you protected for the next 20-30 years of your life. The real challenge in such circumstances is to balance monthly cash flows, capital protection, inflation management and tax efficiency without taking any undue risk that could deplete your savings.

Keeping these basic aspects in mind, CA Suresh Surana explains a well-thought-out, structured way to think about retirement allocation so that money remains both productive, inflation-beating and safe after retirement.

Expert Insight: How should a ₹ 50 lakh corpus be allocated? “For senior citizens, a retirement corpus of Rs. 50 lakhs should ideally be allocated across a balanced mix of income-generating, growth-oriented, and liquid assets, having regard to their risk appetite, regular cash flow requirements, liquidity needs, and long-term financial objectives," says Surana.

“While tax efficiency continues to remain a relevant consideration, its significance is relatively lower under the concessional (new) tax regime owing to the limited availability of deductions and exemptions. However, under the old tax regime, investments offering specific tax benefits under the Income-tax Act may still merit consideration,” he observed.

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If you are a senior citizen seeking a stable and low-risk periodic income, the CA offers this strategy. “For those seeking stable and low-risk periodic income, an appropriate portion of the corpus may be invested in the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), which currently offers interest at 8.2% per annum with quarterly payouts. The interest earned is taxable at the applicable slab rate; however, deductions under Section 153 of the IT Act, 2025 (corresponding to Section 80TTB of the IT Act, 1961) may be available up to the prescribed limit of ₹50,000 under the old regime, along with deduction of the principal amount u/s 123 read with Schedule XV of the IT Act 2025 (corresponding to section 80C of the IT Act 1961) subject to the combined threshold limit of Rs. 1.5 lakh u/s 123 of the IT Act.”

Significance of striking a balance between regular income and long-term capital appreciation Apart from investing in high-interest-yielding schemes such as SCSS, it is also critical to have a reasonable balance between regular interest or dividend income and long-term capital appreciation, so that the corpus can be protected from inflation.

Explaining this, Surana said, “Further, to strike a balance between regular income, long-term capital appreciation, and tax efficiency, a portion may also be allocated to equity shares or equity-oriented mutual funds, in terms of section 198 of the IT Act 2025 (corresponding to section 112A of the ITA 1961), under which long-term capital gains up to Rs. 1.25 lakhs in a financial year remain exempt, while gains exceeding the said threshold are taxable at 12.5%, irrespective of the tax regime, which is comparatively lower than the peak slab rates. Additionally, a part of the corpus may be parked in low-risk liquid instruments to serve as an emergency buffer for unforeseen financial contingencies.”

Making the most of the above guidance, the basic thesis for investing this corpus is to adopt a long-term, strategic approach, so that life after retirement can be spent peacefully.

Core Principle: Don’t depend on just one source of income A retirement portfolio, therefore, should not be dependent on just fixed income sources. A good portfolio should combine factors such as:

Income stability through instruments such as SCSS, debt mutual funds, and FDs . To meet both day-to-day liquidity requirements and sudden medical needs, chunks of this corpus can also be deployed in short-term debt instruments and liquid funds. This can be formally termed the creation of an ‘emergency fund.’ Depending on risk-taking appetite, levels of debt, free cash flows and other factors, some portion can be invested in equity mutual funds, direct stocks (for dividends and growth) and index funds for continuous compounding. To keep the portfolio safe from inflation -related erosion, 15-20% can be deployed in small-cap select equities and mutual funds. This can be of immense help in ensuring that the corpus doesn’t just compound by 6-7%, but that a part of it can also compound by 18-20% over 3-5 years. Practical way to allocate a ₹ 50 lakh corpus A balanced structure may look like this:

Category Amount ( ₹) Purpose Key Benefit SCSS (Senior Citizens Savings Scheme) 15,00,000 Income stability Government-backed, predictable quarterly income Liquid / Debt Mutual Funds 12,00,000 Liquidity buffer Easy access for emergencies, low risk Equity / Hybrid Mutual Funds 15,00,000 Long-term growth Wealth creation via compounding (7–10 years) Direct Equities / Index Funds 8,00,000 Inflation hedge Higher growth potential, market-linked returns

Note: This is just one way to allocate funds to showcase a possible allocation method. For clarity in your case, sit down with a certified financial advisor and draft a plan aligned with your long-term economic objectives.

What monthly income can such an allocation generate? Depending on allocation objectives and withdrawal discipline:

Schemes such as SCSS, post office, fixed deposits, etc., can offer a steady income on a quarterly basis. Debt funds, on the other hand, can offer investors flexibility in withdrawals. Equity-focused investments in stocks and mutual funds offer compounding rather than immediate income. Holistically, a well-structured ₹50 lakh corpus can generally offer a monthly income of ₹20,000 to ₹30,000, while also protecting capital for future needs and aspirations. All it requires is proper planning.

Key mistakes retirees must avoid Many retirement portfolios underperform due to the following reasons:

Putting the entire corpus into fixed-interest schemes such as FDs, SCSS, etc. This exposes the portfolio to inflation risk. Overexposure to equities and high-risk assets, without understanding the potential of underperformance and volatility. Lack of a separate emergency fund or medical expense meeting plan, especially given the age. Overlooking tax implications on interest income and final savings. Expecting a guaranteed income without allocating fairly towards growth-based investments. Avoiding these common mistakes often matters more than chasing higher returns.

Final takeaway A ₹50 lakh retirement corpus works well when it is well planned, structured across income, safety, health protection, liquidity and growth. Still, the ideal allocation is not fixed. It should be adjusted based on factors such as monthly expenses, health and medical requirements, risk tolerance nad family obligations.

For best results, you should sit down with a certified financial advisor before your retirement and discuss your current financial condition with them. This way, with their guidance, you can tailor your investments and portfolio to your retirement lifestyle and long-term goals.