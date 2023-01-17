50% of my equity portfolio is in NPS, says Anil Ghelani

My plain and boring investment strategy of sticking to asset allocation and monthly SIPs is something that has worked for me. During the covid-19 market crash and its subsequent sharp recovery, I did not make any structural changes in my investment portfolio. This strategy worked as it has given me superior returns compared to what I would have got by tweaking investments as per market movements and it also gives me peace of mind. The reason for the latter is that though I’m in the business of money management, I’m doing it in a professional capacity. If I have to run investment strategies for my own money, I will have to quit my regular job to fully focus on it. So I stick to asset allocation, review my portfolio periodically as per changing risk and return objectives and age profile and this works well for me.