A 50% reduction in the securities transaction tax (STT) is one of the proposals being reviewed by the Indian revenue officials, as the government considers raising taxes on derivatives to curb speculative trading, while lowering levies on share trading, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

As per the report, the shortlisted recommendations will be presented to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Ravi Agrawal had earlier said that the Finance Ministry was examining suggestions from various stakeholders during pre-Budget consultations.

He said the government was analysing the concerns and recommendations raised by stakeholders, including those related to capital gains taxation, while speaking on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi.

He added that the government would examine different aspects of the capital gains tax regime before announcing its decision in the Union Budget on 1 February 2027.

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What stakeholders want? The proposals are being reviewed ahead of the Union Budget amid calls from market participants to address concerns over the taxation of equity investments.

STT is a tax charged on the value of every eligible trade, whether the investor makes a profit or a loss. Lower taxes on derivatives have encouraged speculative bets, particularly in options, while cash market trading has remained relatively subdued. According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), nearly 88% of individual traders in equity derivatives lost money in the year ended March 2026. Their combined losses stood at around ₹91,700 crore ($10 billion), with options accounting for 92% of the total.

STT, along with the long-term and short-term capital gains tax, is often viewed as a double whammy by market participants. And there have been growing calls for abolition of LTCG tax on equities also.

Representatives from the industry body FICCI met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday and proposed that the government restore the exemption from long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on listed securities in the Budget to attract long-term investment. In 2004, then-finance minister P. Chidambaram abolished the LTCG tax and introduced STT in its place. in 2018, then finance minister Arun Jaitley reintroduced the LTCG Tax.

"The Government may consider restoring the exemption from LTCG tax on listed securities, as prevailed when STT was introduced in 2004, alongside a calibrated increase in STT on delivery-based transactions to protect some of the government revenues," it proposed.

What are the LTCG tax and STT rates at present Presently, long-term gains from equities, mutual funds, property, and gold exceeding ₹1.25 lakh in a year are taxed at 12.5%. Indexation benefit no longer exists. On the other hand, short-term capital gains are taxed at a 20% rate.