Money
As ₹500 crore of unclaimed wealth piles up, Sebi plans a streamlined returns process
Jash Kriplani 5 min read 16 Feb 2025, 12:34 PM IST
Summary
- Sebi wants brokers to make genuine efforts to locate clients and exchanges to play a supervisory role in returning unclaimed funds and securities.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For evidence of the financial immaturity of Indian investors you don’t need to dig beyond this data. Indian investors have left unclaimed about ₹323 crore of funds and ₹182 crore of shares as of 31 January, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less