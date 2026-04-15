₹5,000 SIP: regular vs step-up, how a small tweak can add lakhs to your corpus

A small habit today can transform your life quietly and decide whether you retire with ₹1.7 crore or over ₹2 crore? That is the real power of sensible SIP investing in mutual funds, and this habit is rapidly growing across the country.

According to the recently released AMFI data, SIP inflows in the country touched a record ₹32,087 crore in March 2026, underscoring that investors are increasingly opting for disciplined investing over market timing.

Even during volatile and turbulent market phases like today, equity mutual fund inflows have surged 56% month on month to ₹40,450 crore, with strong participation across flexi-cap, mid-cap and small-cap funds. This clearly establishes that India is rapidly transforming into a SIP-driven investing nation.

Still, keeping these fundamentals in mind, here are certain vital aspects that most investors miss. They do start an SIP, but they never increase it, despite rising inflation over the years, to further boost their returns.

Let’s understand this concept and the impact of ₹5,000 monthly SIP vs a 2% yearly step-up SIP, assuming 12% annual returns. This comparison will give you a clear picture of how significant it is to increase your mutual fund SIPs annually to combat rising inflation and further boost your overall long-term returns.

Wealth creation comparison

Duration Regular SIP ( ₹5,000/month) Step-up SIP (2% yearly increase) 10 Years ~ ₹ 11.6 lakh ~ ₹ 12.5 lakh 20 Years ~ ₹ 50 lakh ~ ₹ 58 lakh 30 Years ~ ₹ 1.76 crore ~ ₹ 2.2 crore

Note: The returns discussed above are indicative. Mutual fund returns are subject to market risks; careful consideration and discussions with a certified financial advisor are advised.

What this really means When you start SIPs without any annual step-ups, initially, the difference looks small and insignificant for the first decade or so. Still, as compounding takes over, the gap widens exponentially. Do keep in mind that a 2% yearly increase in SIP is barely noticeable in monthly cash flows; still, it can be immensely beneficial in the long run and significantly boost wealth creation in later years when compounding really gains steam.

Key advantage that investors miss The key advantage in such cases is easy to acknowledge and simple: you are simply increasing your SIP contributions in line with your income growth. This ensures that your investment base keeps rising and that returns are calculated on a larger corpus every year.

On the other hand, in a regular SIP, where there are no ‘step-ups’, contributions remain fixed. Step-up SIPs ensure that both your contributions and compounding wealth creation occur simultaneously, creating a snowball effect over the long term.

Furthermore, over a 20-30 year period, even this minor adjustment can result in a difference of tens of lakhs, without causing financial stress or many complications.

In conclusion, it is critical to keep in mind that the above illustration assumes a 12% annual return. This kind of return is not assured or guaranteed in equity markets and is subject to market volatility, geopolitical changes and associated risks.

Before investing in any particular scheme or asset class, it is prudent to sit down with a certified investment advisor to discuss your current financial situation and the pros and cons of various asset classes before committing your funds. This way, the investing decisions made are always backed by prudence and professional guidance.