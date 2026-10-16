₹5,000 monthly small-cap SIP for 20 years: How much could your daughter get at 25?

If your daughter has just turned five, investing ₹5,000 a month through a systematic investment plan (SIP) in a small-cap mutual fund could help build a corpus for her future needs by the time she turns 25. The money could contribute towards higher education, marriage or other financial goals. However, small-cap funds carry significant market risks, and returns are not guaranteed.

Historically, the Nifty Smallcap 250 Total Return Index (TRI), which accounts for reinvested dividends, delivered annualised returns of 14.51% over the five years and 15.63% since its launch in April 2016, according to the NSE Indices factsheet dated September 30, 2026.

Meanwhile, total mutual fund inflows reached a record ₹32,490 crore in September 2026, with equity inflows rising 31%, according to data compiled by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). These figures point to continued investor interest, even as equity markets have faced headwinds from geopolitical tensions, including the US-Iran conflict and broader instability in the Middle East.

However, historical index returns and industry-wide inflows should not be treated as indicators of future performance. Individual small-cap mutual funds can deliver returns that differ significantly from their benchmark indices.

An SIP allows parents to invest a fixed amount regularly instead of committing a large sum upfront. Over a 20-year investment horizon, the final corpus will depend on market performance and the returns generated throughout the period. Recessions, market rallies, volatility and geopolitical developments can all influence investment outcomes.

With these factors in mind, let us examine how a long-term SIP could grow under different return assumptions and how the outcome compares with bank fixed deposits.

₹ 5,000 monthly for 20 years: Small-cap SIP vs bank deposits Assuming annual returns of 12%, 15% and 18% for a small-cap mutual fund over 20 years, the resulting corpus could vary considerably. For comparison, bank fixed deposit (FD) returns are assumed to range from 6% to 8%.

Assumed annual return of different illustrative cases Total investment Estimated corpus (approximate calculations) Estimated gains (approximate calculations) Bank deposit: 6% ₹ 12 lakh ₹ 23.1 lakh ₹ 11.1 lakh Bank deposit: 7% ₹ 12 lakh ₹ 26 lakh ₹ 14 lakh Bank deposit: 8% ₹ 12 lakh ₹ 29.5 lakh ₹ 17.5 lakh Small-cap SIP: 12% ₹ 12 lakh ₹ 49.5 lakh ₹ 37.5 lakh Small-cap SIP: 15% ₹ 12 lakh ₹ 74.9 lakh ₹ 62.9 lakh Small-cap SIP: 18% ₹ 12 lakh ₹ 1.15 crore ₹ 1.03 crore

Note: Figures are approximate illustrations, assuming monthly investments at the end of each month and monthly compounding at the stated annual rate divided by 12. Bank deposit scenarios represent recurring monthly investments at assumed rates, not a single lump-sum fixed deposit.

This comparison shows how different return assumptions can affect long-term wealth creation and portfolio growth. At an assumed annual return of 15%, the SIP could accumulate about ₹75 lakh, in comparison with ₹29.5 lakh at 8%.

These are illustrative projections, not assured outcomes. The difference highlights how the assumed rate of return can influence long-term wealth creation. However, unlike bank deposits, small-cap mutual funds are market-linked investments and can experience substantial fluctuations and losses.

Inflation is another important consideration. The purchasing power of ₹29.5 lakh or ₹74.9 lakh after 20 years will be lower than that of the same amount today. Parents should therefore consider both the projected corpus and the future cost of their financial goals.

How compounding helps build wealth? The core concept behind long-term wealth creation is the power of compounding. It refers to earning returns on the accumulated investment as well as on returns generated earlier.

Time, patience and regular investments can help compounding work in an investor's favour. Over 20 years, even relatively modest monthly contributions can accumulate into a substantial corpus, depending on the returns earned and the consistency of investments.

Parents researching small-cap mutual funds may come across schemes such as SBI Small Cap Fund, Kotak Small Cap Fund, Nippon India Small Cap Fund, HDFC Small Cap Fund and Tata Small Cap Fund. These are examples of schemes in the category, not investment recommendations. Investors should evaluate their suitability against their financial goals, risk tolerance and investment horizon, and consult a qualified financial adviser if needed.

What should investors compare before planning investments? Before proceeding with investments in any small-cap schemes, it is wise for investors to compare aspects such as:

Fund manager details. Objectives of the fund. Past fund performance. Peer performance and comparison. Churn rate, i.e., portfolio turnover ratio. Expense ratio. Portfolio of stocks. Fund volatility. Performance across market cycles. Market capitalisation of the fund. This list is not exhaustive. Investors should also understand the differences between direct and regular plans.

Direct plans generally have lower expense ratios because they do not include distributor commissions. Regular plans involve distribution costs and may be more suitable for investors who value intermediary assistance. The choice should depend on an investor's ability to research, select and manage investments independently.

Behavioural discipline also matters when planning for a child's future. Starting early gives investments more time to grow, but investors must be prepared to withstand market volatility without making decisions driven by fear or short-term returns.

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Ultimately, parents should assess their financial goals, risk tolerance and ability to absorb losses before investing. Small-cap funds carry market-related risks and may be unsuitable for short-term financial goals. Any investment decision should follow careful research and, where appropriate, consultation with a qualified financial adviser.