₹50,000 in KVP vs ₹50,000 in NSC: Which post office scheme is better for a five-year goal? Check out the calculations

Are you an investor seeking a safe investment option amid the ongoing geopolitical turmoil? All investors who are looking for a safe investment option to invest ₹50,000 for a 5-year financial goal, in order to grow the base amount meaningfully, can consider two popular post office small savings schemes:

Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) National Savings Certificate (NSC) Both of these schemes are government-backed, predictable in nature, and offer investors clearly defined savings options. Still, their interest rates, maturity periods, terms of investment, and tax benefits differ.

That is why, for someone who aspires to invest and plans to redeem the funds exactly 5 years later, the NSC scheme is generally considered the more suitable option. This is because this investment option matures within that period only.

On the other hand, Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) is generally the more prudent option for aspiring investors who are willing to stay invested and keep their funds invested for longer and want to double their investment at maturity. Let us now look at the calculations and a clear comparison between the two investment options for better understanding and clarity.

₹ 50,000 in KVP vs NSC: How much will you get? For the October-December 2026, quarter, NSC offers an interest rate of 7.7% per annum, whereas KVP offers 7.5% per annum. In both schemes, the rate of interest is compounded yearly. The salient features of the schemes are elaborated below:

Feature NSC KVP Investment ₹ 50,000 ₹ 50,000 Interest rate 7.7% per annum 7.5% per annum Maturity period 5 years 115 months Approximate maturity amount ₹ 72,450 ₹ 1,00,000 Approximate interest earned ₹ 22,450 ₹ 50,000 Section 80C deduction Eligible, subject to conditions Not eligible

Note: The maturity amounts are approximate. The interest rates above are subject to change as per government directives. NSC interest is compounded annually, while KVP doubles the investment at maturity under the applicable scheme terms.

Now, it is a given that KVP offers a higher total interest rate between the two schemes; still, it takes about 9 years and 7 months to double the investment. This makes it unsustainable for someone who needs the funds in 5 years. NSC meanwhile provides investors with a defined 5-year investment horizon.

NSC or KVP: Which should you choose? In case your goal is to build a fund for educational expenses, a planned purchase or another financial requirement due in the next 5 years, then NSC can generally cater well and can be a better fit. It also offers investors a fixed maturity period and may also qualify for a deduction under Section 80C, subject to applicable tax rules, regulations and the chosen tax regime.

KVP, on the other hand, can be a prudent option for investors who have a longer investment horizon and do not require immediate access to their funds. Still, its longer maturity period is an important consideration that should not be overlooked while planning personal finances.

It is also vital to keep in mind that the interest earned under both schemes is taxable under the applicable income tax rules. Your post-tax return may therefore be lower than the amount discussed in the calculations above.

In summary, for a 5-year financial goal, NSC is the more practical and prudent investment option. KVP may be worth considering if your priority is long-term capital growth and you can stay invested until maturity.

Furthermore, before you invest in any investment option or scheme, it is wise to sit down with a certified financial advisor and plan your investments in line with your long-term financial goals. Any investment decisions should be made only after gaining a clear understanding of the basic principles of small savings schemes and after a discussion with a certified financial advisor.