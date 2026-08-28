₹50,000 monthly income from FD: Corpus, interest rate and tax explained

Are you a retiree looking for a regular income without touching your principal? Fixed deposits (FDs) can provide a predictable stream of interest income, making them a popular option for retirees and individuals planning for retirement. But how much needs to be invested in an FD, and at what interest rate, to generate ₹50,000 every month?

The answer depends largely on the FD interest rate and the investor's tax liability.

A monthly income of ₹50,000 translates to ₹6 lakh a year. If the entire interest earned is withdrawn as income and the principal remains intact, the required FD corpus can be estimated using a simple formula:

FD interest rate Annual interest Corpus required 6% ₹6 lakh ₹1 crore 6.5% ₹6 lakh ₹92.31 lakh 7% ₹6 lakh ₹85.71 lakh 7.5% ₹6 lakh ₹80 lakh 8% ₹6 lakh ₹75 lakh 8.5% ₹6 lakh ₹ 70.59 lakh

Note: Corpus estimates are indicative and assume interest-only withdrawals; actual requirements may vary based on FD terms, investor age, tenure and rate changes.

Do keep in mind that these are the basic interest rate ranges currently offered by prominent public sector banks, private banks and small finance banks (SFBs) across the nation. Apart from this basic range of 6-8.5%, banks offer savings interest rates in the primary range of 2.5% to 5.5% per annum across different tenures and eligibility criteria.

These interest rates apply to different tenures and come with unique eligibility criteria. For example, several SFBs even offer up to 8.5% FD interest rate for senior citizens (investors older than 60 years of age) for specific tenures.

The fundamental calculation is simple: ₹6 lakh ÷ FD interest rate. Thus, at 7%, a retiree needs around ₹85.7 lakh, while an 8% return reduces the requirement to ₹75 lakh. These are pre-tax figures and are discussed for clarity.

FD rates and tax can change the picture FD rates vary by bank and tenure, while senior citizens generally receive an additional interest-rate benefit. Some small finance banks offer higher rates, but retirees should also consider the bank's financial strength, deposit tenure, premature withdrawal rules, and deposit insurance limits before locking in any fixed deposits.

Tax is another important consideration that must not be ignored when planning fixed deposit investments. Under the Income-tax Act, 2025, applicable from 1 April 2026, FD interest remains taxable. Section 92 generally brings such interest under ‘Income from other sources’.

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Furthermore, senior citizens can claim a deduction of up to ₹50,000 on eligible deposit interest under Section 153, subject to applicable terms and conditions. This replaces the corresponding benefit previously available under Section 80TTB of the Income-tax Act, 1961. This deduction is not an ‘exemption’, which is why FD interest does not become completely refundable or tax-free.

TDS provisions, on the other hand, are explained in Section 393. For interest on specified deposits, banks generally deduct TDS at 10% once the applicable threshold is crossed. The threshold is ₹1 lakh for senior citizens and ₹50,000 for other individuals.

Furthermore, as a well-informed fixed-income investor, you should be aware that TDS is not the final tax liability; the actual tax depends on total income and the applicable tax regime. It can vary from one individual to another.

How much should retirees target? Therefore, to put it simply, if the goal is ₹50,000 after tax, the required corpus will be higher than the figures in the table. It will entirely depend on the investor's overall tax position. Retirees should also remember that FD rates can change when deposits mature and are renewed.

Major risk factors to keep an eye on Inflation is another key risk. It can slowly but surely erode an individual's purchasing power with time. ₹50,000 may seem adequate today, but it will buy less in the future. Medical expenses, emergencies, home renovation costs, other indispensable expenses and longer life expectancy also warrant a safety buffer.

Therefore, ₹75 lakh to ₹1 crore may generate ₹50,000 a month in gross FD interest, depending on the rate, but retirement planning should go beyond this mathematical minimum.

In case of doubt, it is wise to consult a certified financial advisor to devise a meaningful investment plan and allocate a specific amount of funds to fixed deposits, as per professional guidance. A larger, diversified corpus can provide greater protection against taxes, inflation, and falling interest rates, helping to make retirement income more sustainable over the long term.