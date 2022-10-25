52% of families who got assets of demised family member transferred paid bribes

The first question in the survey asked citizens about their experience with regards to transfer of assets—property, mutual funds/shares, brokerage accounts, bank accounts, jewellery, etc—post demise of a family member in the last 10 years. In response, 13% said they had a “straightforward process as there was a registered will", and 19% shared that “there was a registered will but despite that it was very difficult". There were also 10% of citizens who said that they “did not have a registered will and it was very difficult", 27% also “did not have a registered will and have not been able to complete the process yet". However, 10% of citizens said “we did not have a registered will but have been able to complete the process"; 8% said they “have not initiated the transfer process yet and need to do so" while 13% of citizens gave no clear indication. On an aggregate basis, only 23% of families were able to easily get the assets of a deceased family member transferred while the majority have had to struggle. This question in the survey received 8,907 responses.

