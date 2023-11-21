54% of people choose mutual funds as preferred financial investment option, shows survey
Mutual funds and fixed deposits are the most popular financial investments, with savings bank accounts being the most widely used financial product. Cryptocurrency has lost its appeal, and retirement planning has declined.
Mutual funds and fixed deposits remain the top choices for financial investments among a majority of people, with 54% and 53% respectively favouring these options, according to the BankBazaar survey.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message