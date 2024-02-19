54% of women in Middle East and North Africa region lack understanding of investments, survey reveals
As an increasing number of women emerge as business leaders in the MENA region, there is evident proof of women becoming more astute and actively engaged in decisions related to their financial well-being.
The notable trend of women amassing wealth and gaining prominence as investors is striking. Their wealth is presently experiencing a faster growth rate compared to men, and projections suggest it could reach 35% by 2025. This reflects an annual growth rate of 5.7%, surpassing the 5.2% growth rate observed for men.