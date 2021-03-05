Subscribe
57% of women purchased policy in last one year: Survey

57% of women purchased policy in last one year: Survey

Coverage amount, hospital network, and claim payments are top criteria while selecting a health insurance provider. (Photo: iStock)
1 min read . 11:49 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Following the pandemic, there has been positive change among women towards health insurance, with many looking at health policies as preferred financial products to protect themselves against medical emergencies

NEW DELHI: Women have been among worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic, given rapid and sudden changes in work life and at home. They have, however, displayed unique resilience through most of the past year.

As per a survey conducted by Reliance General Insurance, which commissioned by research agency Nielsen, in February, there has been positive change among women towards health insurance following the pandemic, with many looking at health policies as preferred financial products to protect themselves against any medical emergencies.

Also Read | India’s vaccine rollout changes gears

The online survey took responses from 547 women across tier-I, II and III cities in the age group of 21-45.

The top trigger for women to buy health insurance was to safeguard against immediate medical expense.

In a significant finding, the survey said that 98% of women believe that there should be more women health-centric add-ons in polices, such as menstruation/hormonal issues, PCOD treatment, mental illness related to postpartum syndrome and treatment for osteoporosis.

Some of the other major findings from the survey:

Financial security in case of medical emergencies is the second most important priority among females (54%) followed by financial security for family (60%).

Financial security in case of medical emergencies is important in females across age groups (21-35 years & 36-45 years) and for both single and married.

75% of the women covered had health insurance.

Six of 10 women had individual policies.

More than half (57%) of the policies were purchased during the last one year, with three of four with 15 lakh coverage.

43% of women were involved in decision making for health insurance.

As per the report, coverage amount, network hospitals and claim payments are top criteria while selecting a health insurance provider.

