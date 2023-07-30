comScore
5.83 crore ITRs filed till 1 pm today: Income tax department
Income taxdepartment on Sunday said as many as 5.83 croreincometax returns (ITRs) have been filed for fiscal year 2022-23, thus crossing the number of ITRs filed till July 31 last year.

“5.83 crore#ITRs have been filed till 1 pm today (30th July) crossing the number of ITRs filed till 31st July, last year,"the tax department tweeted.

According to the department, over 46 lakh successful logins on the e-filing portal were seen till 1 pm on Sunday.

“We have witnessed more than 46 lakh successful logins till 1 pm today and more than 1.78 crore successful logins on the e-filing portal yesterday," it also said.

The last date for filing income tax returns for the previous year by salaried class and those who do not have to get their accounts audited is July 31.

“10.39 lakh ITRs have been filed upto 1 pm today & 3.04 lakh ITRs have been filed in the last 1 hour," the department tweeted.

 

On July 24, CBDT chairperson Nitin Gupta said over 4 crore ITRs for the 2022-23 financial year were filed and about 7% of these are new or first-time filers.

More than half of these ITRs have been processed leading to 80 lakh refunds till then, he had said.

The “shortage of manpower at every level was impeding our efforts to give even better results," Gupta had said, and urged Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a “quick approval" of the department's cadre restructuring proposal.

On July 27, a parliamentary panel asked the finance ministry to expeditiously come out with a common ITR form to ease I-T return filing for individuals and non-business taxpayers.

The ministry had in November last year proposed to come out with a user-friendly common income tax return form for all taxpayers, except trusts and non-profit organisations.

The Standing Committee on Finance, chaired by BJP MP Jayant Sinha, had earlier flagged difficulties being faced by people in filing income tax returns and urged the tax department to make the process simpler and more taxpayer friendly.

 

Updated: 30 Jul 2023, 06:33 PM IST
