New Delhi: Nearly 58.9 million income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed on the new tax filing portal of the Income Tax Department as on 31 December, the extended due date for filing returns for assessment year 2021-22, the department said on Saturday.

More than 4.6 million ITRs were filed on the due date itself. The department said that its help desk attended to 16,850 taxpayer calls and 1,467 chats for a smooth customer experience. The department has been engaging with taxpayers and professionals for assistance on its official Twitter handle, the department’s statement said. On 31 December alone, more than 230 tweets from taxpayers and professionals were responded to.

Out of 58.9 million ITRs filed for AY 2021-22 as on 31 December, 49.6% are ITR1, 9.3% are ITR2, 12.1% are ITR3 and 27.2% are ITR4.

Over 45.7% of these ITRs have been filed using the online ITR form on the portal and the balance have been uploaded using the ITR created from the offline software utilities.

In comparison, as on 10 January, 2021 (the extended due date for ITRs for AY 2020-21), the total number of ITRs filed was 59.5 million with 3.1 million ITRs filed on the last day.

“The department gratefully acknowledges the contribution of the taxpayers, tax practitioners, tax professionals and others who have made this possible. We reiterate our resolve to work tirelessly to ensure a smooth and stable taxpayer service experience to all," the statement said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.