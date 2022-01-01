58.9 million income tax returns filed for AY22

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
More than 4.6 million ITRs were filed on the due date itself. The department said that its help desk attended to 16,850 taxpayer calls and 1,467 chats for a smooth customer experience.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Nearly 58.9 million income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed on the new tax filing portal of the Income Tax Department as on 31 December, the extended due date for filing returns for assessment year 2021-22, the department said on Saturday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Nearly 58.9 million income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed on the new tax filing portal of the Income Tax Department as on 31 December, the extended due date for filing returns for assessment year 2021-22, the department said on Saturday.
More than 4.6 million ITRs were filed on the due date itself. The department said that its help desk attended to 16,850 taxpayer calls and 1,467 chats for a smooth customer experience. The department has been engaging with taxpayers and professionals for assistance on its official Twitter handle, the department’s statement said. On 31 December alone, more than 230 tweets from taxpayers and professionals were responded to.
More than 4.6 million ITRs were filed on the due date itself. The department said that its help desk attended to 16,850 taxpayer calls and 1,467 chats for a smooth customer experience. The department has been engaging with taxpayers and professionals for assistance on its official Twitter handle, the department’s statement said. On 31 December alone, more than 230 tweets from taxpayers and professionals were responded to.
“The department gratefully acknowledges the contribution of the taxpayers, tax practitioners, tax professionals and others who have made this possible. We reiterate our resolve to work tirelessly to ensure a smooth and stable taxpayer service experience to all," the statement said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!