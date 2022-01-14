5Paisa.com, Tavaga tie-up to offer investment advisory

"The Indian financial sector has evolved substantially in the last 20 years in terms of regulations, risk management, and operations. However, retail penetration in the stock markets is very low. 5paisa.com, which is ranked sixth in the equity broking industry league, aspires to enter into the top three club in next 12-18 months by bringing more retail participation. With Tavaga’s vision of financial inclusion, 5Paisa.com, aims to give retail investors access to best-in-class investment advisory to manage their investments," said Ankit Fitkariwala, chief business officer, 5paisa.com.