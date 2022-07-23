Bluechip funds are equity funds that invest in the stocks of large-capcompanies. According to the SEBI regulation, fund managers of large-cap funds must invest at least 80% of their capital in the stocks of the top 100 companies by market capitalization. Blue Chip funds are open-ended and therefore offer ample liquidity in any market condition because they may be purchased or sold at any time. Due to the sector allocation of large-cap companies, bluechip funds are less volatile than mid-cap and small-cap funds. Here are 3 bluechip mutual funds that have received a 5-star rating from Value Research. Over the course of seven years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 has grown up to ₹16 lakhs in these funds, demonstrating the superiority of equity mutual funds for long-term wealth growth.

Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund - Direct Plan

The fund was introduced on January 1, 2013, and Value Research has given it a 5-star rating. The fund's AUM was ₹20,664 Cr as of June 30, 2022, and as of July 22, 2022, its current NAV remained ₹101.15. According to the fund's trailing return of 17.76% over the course of 7 years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown to almost ₹16.36 lakh. Since the fund's 5-year trailing return is 15.56 per cent, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have climbed to ₹9.61 lakh.

According to Value Research's statistics, the fund's trailing return of 22.28 per cent in 3 years shows that a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown to ₹5.01 Lakh. The last year's returns for the fund were 4.30 per cent, and from its inception, it has generated returns of an average of 22.90 per cent per year. The financial, automobile, technology, healthcare, and energy sectors are where most of the fund's money is allocated. HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and State Bank of India are the fund's top 5 holdings. The fund has a 0.71 per cent expense ratio and a 1 per cent exit load.

Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund - Direct Plan

The fund was introduced on January 2, 2013, and as of now, Value Research has awarded it a 5-star rating. The fund's AUM was ₹6,824 Cr as of June 30, 2022, and its NAV was ₹43.74 as of July 22, 2022. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown to ₹14.62 lakh over the course of 7 years, according to the fund's trailing return of 12.92 per cent. The fund's trailing return over the past five years has been 14.41%, meaning that a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown to ₹8.94 lakh.

With a trailing return of 18.67% over the past three years of the fund, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown to ₹4.65 lakh. Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund Direct-Growth returns during the past year have been 3.85%, and since inception, the fund has generated an average return of 14.38% annually. The financial, technology, energy, consumer staples, and automobile industries are where the fund holds its top investment sectors. Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and State Bank of India are the fund's top 5 holdings.

Axis Bluechip Fund - Direct Plan

The fund was launched on 01-Jan-2013 and currently, it holds a 5-star rating from Value Research. The fund's AUM was ₹32,322 Cr as of June 30, 2022, and its NAV was ₹46.62 on July 22, 2022. The fund has a 0.52 per cent expense ratio and a 1.0 per cent exit load. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown to ₹13.80 lakh based on the fund's 7-year trailing return of 12.35 per cent. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown to ₹8.29 lakh based on the fund's 5-year trailing return of 13.96%.

A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have become ₹4.31 lakh over the course of three years thanks to the fund's trailing return of 14.56 per cent. Axis Bluechip Fund Direct Plan-Growth returns for the past year have been -0.55%, and from its debut, it has generated returns of 14.98% on average annually. The top five holdings of the fund are ICICI Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and Avenue Supermarts Ltd. The fund's top sector allocations are the financial, technology, services, energy, and healthcare industries.