Bluechip funds are equity funds that invest in the stocks of large-capcompanies. According to the SEBI regulation, fund managers of large-cap funds must invest at least 80% of their capital in the stocks of the top 100 companies by market capitalization. Blue Chip funds are open-ended and therefore offer ample liquidity in any market condition because they may be purchased or sold at any time. Due to the sector allocation of large-cap companies, bluechip funds are less volatile than mid-cap and small-cap funds. Here are 3 bluechip mutual funds that have received a 5-star rating from Value Research. Over the course of seven years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 has grown up to ₹16 lakhs in these funds, demonstrating the superiority of equity mutual funds for long-term wealth growth.

