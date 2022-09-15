5-star rated equity fund turns monthly SIP of 10,000 to 13 lakh in 5 years

As a result, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 made at the time would today be worth ₹13.11 Lakh. The fund's annualized SIP return over the past three years has been 43.37%, which is much higher than the category average of 23.38%. As a result, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 that was begun three years ago has now grown to ₹6.58 Lakh. Since the fund's absolute return over the past year has been 12.65%, which is much better than the category average of 6.87%, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 that was begun last year has now grown to ₹1.35 Lakh. In the last 5 years, the fund has given a CAGR of 23.62%, 40.63% CAGR In the last 3 years, and 15.79% CAGR in 1 year.

