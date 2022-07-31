Flexi cap funds are the most popular equity mutual funds when it comes to diversification and wealth creation because they are the only equity mutual funds that invest in large, mid, and small-cap companies. As a result, they are not limited to investing in companies across the market capitalization range, providing good diversification for investors in all market conditions. To invest in this category of equity mutual funds, investors must have an investment horizon of over five years and a moderate to high-risk profile. Flexi cap funds among equity funds had the highest positive inflow for the month of June 2022 at ₹2,511.74 Cr. According to AMFI data, flexi cap funds also achieved a net AUM of ₹2,10,682.47 Cr in the equity category for the month of June, ranking second after large-cap funds. Here are the two 5-star rated flexi cap funds by Value Research that have grown a long-term investment of ₹10,000 per month SIP to more than ₹10 lakh in only five years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}