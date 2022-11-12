Axis Small Cap Fund is an open-ended equity scheme that primarily invests in small-cap stocks. Due to its investment in small-cap firms' equity and equity-related instruments, the fund is well suited for long-term capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio. Axis Small Cap Mutual Fund has received a 5-star rating from Value Research and a 4-star rating from Morningstar. The fund was founded on 29 November 2013, hence the fund has completed its 8 years of existence by giving a CAGR of 23.18 % in this period. The fund is currently being managed by Mr. Anupam Tiwari, managing this fund since 6th Oct 2016 with 14 years of experience and Mr. Hitesh Das, managing this fund since 18th Dec 2020 with 11 years of experience.

Axis Small Cap Fund Performance

In the last 1 year, the fund has generated a CAGR of 8.28%, hence a lump sum amount of ₹10,000 would now have grown to ₹10,828. In the last 3 years, the fund has generated a CAGR of 27.71%, hence a lump sum amount of ₹10,000 would now have grown to ₹20,845. In the last 5 years, the fund has generated a CAGR of 19.78%, hence a lump sum amount of ₹10,000 would now have grown to ₹24,680. Since inception the fund has given a CAGR of 23.18%, hence a lump sum amount of ₹10,000 would now have grown to ₹63,180.

View Full Image Axis Small Cap Fund Performance (axismf.com)

Axis Small Cap Fund SIP Performance

In the last 1 year, the fund has given an annualized SIP return of 9.97%, hence a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would now have turned your total invested amount of ₹1.20 lakh into ₹1.26 lakh. In the last 3 years, the fund has given an annualized SIP return of 30.85%, hence a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would now have turned your total invested amount of ₹3.60 lakh into ₹5.59 lakh. In the last 5 years, the fund has given an annualized SIP return of 24.97%, hence a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would now have turned your total invested amount of ₹6 lakh into ₹11 lakh. Since inception, the fund has given an annualized SIP return of 20.77%, hence a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would now have turned your total invested amount of ₹10.70 lakh into ₹28 lakh approx.

View Full Image Axis Small Cap Fund SIP Returns (axismf.com)

Key takeaways of Axis Small Cap Fund

As of September 30, 2022, Axis Small Cap Fund had assets under management (AUM) totalling ₹10,761 Crores, and as of November 11, 2022, the fund's NAV was ₹63.51. The fund has an exit load of 1% and an expense ratio of 0.52%. The fund's top 5 investment sectors are Chemicals, Healthcare, Financial, Information Technology, and Capital Goods. The fund's top 5 holdings are Fine Organic Industries Limited, Galaxy Surfactants Limited, Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited, Brigade Enterprises Limited and Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences Limited. The fund invests 82.07% of its assets in equities, of which 67.78% are small-cap companies, 2.57% are large-cap stocks, and 11.70% are mid-cap stocks. 17.93% of the fund is allocated to debt and cash securities.

