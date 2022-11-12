5-star rated mutual fund turns 8 years, SIP of ₹10,000 grown to ₹28 lakh3 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 07:20 PM IST
Axis Small Cap Fund is an open-ended equity scheme that primarily invests in small-cap stocks. Due to its investment in small-cap firms' equity and equity-related instruments, the fund is well suited for long-term capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio. Axis Small Cap Mutual Fund has received a 5-star rating from Value Research and a 4-star rating from Morningstar. The fund was founded on 29 November 2013, hence the fund has completed its 8 years of existence by giving a CAGR of 23.18 % in this period. The fund is currently being managed by Mr. Anupam Tiwari, managing this fund since 6th Oct 2016 with 14 years of experience and Mr. Hitesh Das, managing this fund since 18th Dec 2020 with 11 years of experience.