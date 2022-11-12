5-star rated mutual fund turns 8 years, SIP of 10,000 grown to 28 lakh

Axis Small Cap Fund SIP Performance

In the last 1 year, the fund has given an annualized SIP return of 9.97%, hence a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would now have turned your total invested amount of ₹1.20 lakh into ₹1.26 lakh. In the last 3 years, the fund has given an annualized SIP return of 30.85%, hence a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would now have turned your total invested amount of ₹3.60 lakh into ₹5.59 lakh. In the last 5 years, the fund has given an annualized SIP return of 24.97%, hence a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would now have turned your total invested amount of ₹6 lakh into ₹11 lakh. Since inception, the fund has given an annualized SIP return of 20.77%, hence a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would now have turned your total invested amount of ₹10.70 lakh into ₹28 lakh approx.