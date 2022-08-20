5-star rated Quant hybrid funds turn SIP of 10,000 to 6 lakh in 3 years

A type of mutual fund that primarily invests in more than one asset classes, equity, debt, gold-related instruments (including ETFs), and other asset classes is called a hybrid mutual fund.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Mutual funds are ideal for people who want to attain their long-term financial objectives and experience long-term capital growth. A type of mutual fund that primarily invests in more than one asset class, equity, debt, gold-related instruments (including ETFs), and other asset classes is called a hybrid mutual fund. Due to the fund's diversified exposure to both the equity and debt markets, hybrid mutual funds perform well in all market conditions. Hybrid funds, which have more than one asset allocation, have minimal risk and have the potential to provide the highest possible returns for conservative to moderate investors. We have chosen two Quant mutual funds from the Hybrid fund category as examples. In only three years, they built a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 to over ₹6 lakhs.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Mutual funds are ideal for people who want to attain their long-term financial objectives and experience long-term capital growth. A type of mutual fund that primarily invests in more than one asset class, equity, debt, gold-related instruments (including ETFs), and other asset classes is called a hybrid mutual fund. Due to the fund's diversified exposure to both the equity and debt markets, hybrid mutual funds perform well in all market conditions. Hybrid funds, which have more than one asset allocation, have minimal risk and have the potential to provide the highest possible returns for conservative to moderate investors. We have chosen two Quant mutual funds from the Hybrid fund category as examples. In only three years, they built a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 to over ₹6 lakhs.
Quant Absolute Fund - Direct Plan
Quant Absolute Fund - Direct Plan has been rated 5-star by Value Research and the fund was launched on 01-January-2013. As of June 30, 2022, Quant Absolute Fund Direct-Growth had assets under management (AUM) totalling Rs. 499.87 Crores, and as of August 19, 2022, the fund's NAV was Rs. 310.91. The fund has an expense ratio that is lower than the majority of funds in the same category, at 0.56%. Currently, the fund is allocated 79.41% to equity and 13.39% to debt. Since its introduction, Quant Absolute Fund Direct-Growth has generated returns averaging 17.96% per year, with a 1-year return of 16.58%.
Quant Absolute Fund - Direct Plan
Quant Absolute Fund - Direct Plan has been rated 5-star by Value Research and the fund was launched on 01-January-2013. As of June 30, 2022, Quant Absolute Fund Direct-Growth had assets under management (AUM) totalling Rs. 499.87 Crores, and as of August 19, 2022, the fund's NAV was Rs. 310.91. The fund has an expense ratio that is lower than the majority of funds in the same category, at 0.56%. Currently, the fund is allocated 79.41% to equity and 13.39% to debt. Since its introduction, Quant Absolute Fund Direct-Growth has generated returns averaging 17.96% per year, with a 1-year return of 16.58%.
A SIP of ₹10,000 placed in this fund three years ago would have transformed into about ₹6.17 lakh now thanks to the fund's 31.99% return over the past three years. A SIP of ₹10,000 made in this fund five years ago would now have generated almost ₹11.86 lakh due to the fund's five-year return of 19.93%. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 started in this fund 7 years ago would have grown into around ₹18.86 lakh now thanks to the fund's 17.42% return over the past 7 years. The top five holdings of the fund are GOI, ITC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, and UPL Ltd. The fund has sector allocations in the services, financial, consumer staples, materials, and communication industries.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A SIP of ₹10,000 placed in this fund three years ago would have transformed into about ₹6.17 lakh now thanks to the fund's 31.99% return over the past three years. A SIP of ₹10,000 made in this fund five years ago would now have generated almost ₹11.86 lakh due to the fund's five-year return of 19.93%. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 started in this fund 7 years ago would have grown into around ₹18.86 lakh now thanks to the fund's 17.42% return over the past 7 years. The top five holdings of the fund are GOI, ITC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, and UPL Ltd. The fund has sector allocations in the services, financial, consumer staples, materials, and communication industries.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Quant Multi Asset Fund - Direct Plan
The fund was established on January 1, 2013, and as of right now, Value Research has awarded it a 5-star rating. As of June 30, 2022, Quant Multi Asset Fund Direct-Growth had assets under management (AUM) at Rs. 334.75 Crores, and as of August 19, 2022, the fund's NAV was Rs. 84.98. With other products in the same category, the fund's expense ratio of 0.56% is pretty reasonable. The fund's current allocations are as follows: 73.44% in equity, 8.95% in debt, 15% in commodities, and 2.18% in cash and cash equivalents. Quant Multi Asset Fund Direct-Growth returns during the past year have been 18.70%, and since its inception, the fund has generated 13.83% annual returns on average.
The fund was established on January 1, 2013, and as of right now, Value Research has awarded it a 5-star rating. As of June 30, 2022, Quant Multi Asset Fund Direct-Growth had assets under management (AUM) at Rs. 334.75 Crores, and as of August 19, 2022, the fund's NAV was Rs. 84.98. With other products in the same category, the fund's expense ratio of 0.56% is pretty reasonable. The fund's current allocations are as follows: 73.44% in equity, 8.95% in debt, 15% in commodities, and 2.18% in cash and cash equivalents. Quant Multi Asset Fund Direct-Growth returns during the past year have been 18.70%, and since its inception, the fund has generated 13.83% annual returns on average.
A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 established in this fund three years ago would now have grown to over ₹6,16 lakh thanks to the fund's 31.10% return over the past three years. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 initiated 5 years ago would now have generated almost ₹11,94 lakh according to the fund's 19.35% return over the previous 5 years. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown to around ₹18,37 lakh over the past seven years thanks to the fund's 16.38% return. The top five holdings of the fund are Nippon India ETF Gold BeES, GOI, State Bank of India, Patanjali Foods Ltd., and ITC Ltd. The fund has sector allocations in the financial, services, consumer staples, construction, and communication industries.
A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 established in this fund three years ago would now have grown to over ₹6,16 lakh thanks to the fund's 31.10% return over the past three years. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 initiated 5 years ago would now have generated almost ₹11,94 lakh according to the fund's 19.35% return over the previous 5 years. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown to around ₹18,37 lakh over the past seven years thanks to the fund's 16.38% return. The top five holdings of the fund are Nippon India ETF Gold BeES, GOI, State Bank of India, Patanjali Foods Ltd., and ITC Ltd. The fund has sector allocations in the financial, services, consumer staples, construction, and communication industries.