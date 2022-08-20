5-star rated Quant hybrid funds turn SIP of 10,000 to 6 lakh in 3 years

A SIP of ₹10,000 placed in this fund three years ago would have transformed into about ₹6.17 lakh now thanks to the fund's 31.99% return over the past three years. A SIP of ₹10,000 made in this fund five years ago would now have generated almost ₹11.86 lakh due to the fund's five-year return of 19.93%. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 started in this fund 7 years ago would have grown into around ₹18.86 lakh now thanks to the fund's 17.42% return over the past 7 years. The top five holdings of the fund are GOI, ITC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, and UPL Ltd. The fund has sector allocations in the services, financial, consumer staples, materials, and communication industries.

