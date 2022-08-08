5-star rated Quant mutual funds turn 10,000 SIP to over 6 lakh in 3 years

A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 initiated in this fund three years ago would have grown to around ₹6.87 lakh now based on the fund's 39.96% returns over the past three years. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 initiated 5 years ago would now have grown to over ₹13.04 Lakh thanks to the fund's 22.78 per cent return over the previous 5 years. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 initiated seven years ago would now have grown to over ₹20.90 lakh based on the fund's 17.68 per cent returns over the past seven years. The fund has investments in the services, construction, financial, metals & mining, and energy sectors. Its top 5 holdings are Larsen & Toubro Ltd., State Bank of India, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Adani Ports, and Special Economic Zone Ltd.

