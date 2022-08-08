Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  5-star rated Quant mutual funds turn 10,000 SIP to over 6 lakh in 3 years

5-star rated Quant mutual funds turn 10,000 SIP to over 6 lakh in 3 years

As of June 30, 2022, Quant Mutual Fund was holding assets of Rs. 8787.70 crore.
4 min read . 06:28 PM ISTVipul Das

  • With more than 22 years of experience in the nation's asset management sector, Quant Mutual Fund is one of the country's largest mutual funds.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With more than 22 years of experience in the nation's asset management sector, Quant Mutual Fund is one of the country's largest mutual funds. As of June 30, 2022, Quant Mutual Fund was holding assets of Rs. 8787.70 crore. A variety of mutual fund schemes are offered by Quant Mutual Fund House to accommodate different investor types with diverse risk tolerance levels and investment objectives. Analysts typically advise investors seeking equity mutual funds to hold their investments for a long time in order to build up significant financial riches over time. Here are the 3 quant equity mutual funds that, using the same methodology, developed a monthly SIP of 10,000 to over 6 lakhs in only three years.

With more than 22 years of experience in the nation's asset management sector, Quant Mutual Fund is one of the country's largest mutual funds. As of June 30, 2022, Quant Mutual Fund was holding assets of Rs. 8787.70 crore. A variety of mutual fund schemes are offered by Quant Mutual Fund House to accommodate different investor types with diverse risk tolerance levels and investment objectives. Analysts typically advise investors seeking equity mutual funds to hold their investments for a long time in order to build up significant financial riches over time. Here are the 3 quant equity mutual funds that, using the same methodology, developed a monthly SIP of 10,000 to over 6 lakhs in only three years.

Quant Infrastructure Fund - Direct Plan

This fund was established on January 1, 2013, and as of right now, Value Research has awarded it a 5-star rating. As of June 30, 2022, Quant Infrastructure Fund Direct-Growth had 539.75 crores in assets under management (AUM), and as of August 5, 2022, the fund's NAV was 22.62. The fund's 0.64 per cent expense ratio is lower than that of the majority of other funds in the same category. Since its introduction, Quant Infrastructure Fund Direct-Growth has generated returns of an average of 16.41% per year, including 22.26 per cent over the past year. 

Quant Infrastructure Fund - Direct Plan

This fund was established on January 1, 2013, and as of right now, Value Research has awarded it a 5-star rating. As of June 30, 2022, Quant Infrastructure Fund Direct-Growth had 539.75 crores in assets under management (AUM), and as of August 5, 2022, the fund's NAV was 22.62. The fund's 0.64 per cent expense ratio is lower than that of the majority of other funds in the same category. Since its introduction, Quant Infrastructure Fund Direct-Growth has generated returns of an average of 16.41% per year, including 22.26 per cent over the past year. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

A monthly SIP of 10,000 initiated in this fund three years ago would have grown to around 6.87 lakh now based on the fund's 39.96% returns over the past three years. A monthly SIP of 10,000 initiated 5 years ago would now have grown to over 13.04 Lakh thanks to the fund's 22.78 per cent return over the previous 5 years. A monthly SIP of 10,000 initiated seven years ago would now have grown to over 20.90 lakh based on the fund's 17.68 per cent returns over the past seven years. The fund has investments in the services, construction, financial, metals & mining, and energy sectors. Its top 5 holdings are Larsen & Toubro Ltd., State Bank of India, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Adani Ports, and Special Economic Zone Ltd.

Quant Mid Cap Fund - Direct Plan

The fund was established on January 1, 2013, and as of right now, Value Research has awarded it a 5-star rating. As of June 30, 2022, Quant Mid Cap Fund Direct-Growth had assets under management (AUM) at 534.94 crores, and as of August 5, 2022, the fund's NAV was 133.31. The fund's expense ratio is 0.63 per cent, and its 1-year return is 16.03 per cent. It has generated returns of 16.60 per cent on average every year since its inception. A monthly SIP of 10,000 established in this fund three years ago would now have grown to over 6.15 lakh thanks to the fund's 38.47 per cent return over the past three years. 

A monthly SIP of 10,000 established in this fund five years ago would now have grown to around 11.84 lakh according to the fund's five-year return of 20.79 per cent. The fund has produced a return of 15.90% over the past 7 years, which implies that an investment of 10,000 per month started 7 years ago would now have turned to 18.74 Lakh approx. The fund holds investments in the services, financial, consumer staples, communication, and automobile industries. Patanjali Foods Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd., Indian Hotels Co. Ltd., Canara Bank, and Bank Of Baroda are the fund's top 5 holdings.

Quant Tax Plan - Direct Plan

This ELSS fund was launched on 01-January-2013 and currently, the fund holds a 5-star rating from Value Research. As of June 30, 2022, Quant Tax Plan Direct-Growth has 1370.2 crores in assets under management (AUM), and as of August 5, 2022, the fund's NAV was 245.92. The fund's 0.57 per cent expense ratio is lower than that of the majority of ELSS funds. Last year's Quant Tax Plan Direct-Growth returns were 10.44 per cent, and the plan has generated average annual returns of 21.14 per cent since its debut. A monthly SIP of 10,000 established in this fund three years ago would now have grown to over 6.52 lakh according to the fund's return of 40.94 per cent over the previous three years. 

A monthly SIP of 10,000 made in this fund 5 years ago would now have grown to around 12.93 lakh according to the fund's 22.49 per cent return over the previous 5 years. A monthly SIP of 10,000 started in this fund 7 years ago would now have grown to around 21.35 lakh based on the fund's performance of 22.13 per cent over the previous 7 years. The top five holdings of the fund are State Bank of India, ITC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Patanjali Foods Ltd., and Adani Enterprises Ltd. The fund has sector allocations in the services, financial, consumer staples, healthcare, and energy industries.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.