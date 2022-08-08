5-star rated Quant mutual funds turn 10,000 SIP to over 6 lakh in 3 years

5-star rated Quant mutual funds turn ₹10,000 SIP to over ₹6 lakh in 3 years4 min read . 06:28 PM IST
With more than 22 years of experience in the nation's asset management sector, Quant Mutual Fund is one of the country's largest mutual funds. As of June 30, 2022, Quant Mutual Fund was holding assets of Rs. 8787.70 crore. A variety of mutual fund schemes are offered by Quant Mutual Fund House to accommodate different investor types with diverse risk tolerance levels and investment objectives. Analysts typically advise investors seeking equity mutual funds to hold their investments for a long time in order to build up significant financial riches over time. Here are the 3 quant equity mutual funds that, using the same methodology, developed a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 to over ₹6 lakhs in only three years.
This fund was established on January 1, 2013, and as of right now, Value Research has awarded it a 5-star rating. As of June 30, 2022, Quant Infrastructure Fund Direct-Growth had ₹539.75 crores in assets under management (AUM), and as of August 5, 2022, the fund's NAV was ₹22.62. The fund's 0.64 per cent expense ratio is lower than that of the majority of other funds in the same category. Since its introduction, Quant Infrastructure Fund Direct-Growth has generated returns of an average of 16.41% per year, including 22.26 per cent over the past year.
A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 initiated in this fund three years ago would have grown to around ₹6.87 lakh now based on the fund's 39.96% returns over the past three years. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 initiated 5 years ago would now have grown to over ₹13.04 Lakh thanks to the fund's 22.78 per cent return over the previous 5 years. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 initiated seven years ago would now have grown to over ₹20.90 lakh based on the fund's 17.68 per cent returns over the past seven years. The fund has investments in the services, construction, financial, metals & mining, and energy sectors. Its top 5 holdings are Larsen & Toubro Ltd., State Bank of India, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Adani Ports, and Special Economic Zone Ltd.
The fund was established on January 1, 2013, and as of right now, Value Research has awarded it a 5-star rating. As of June 30, 2022, Quant Mid Cap Fund Direct-Growth had assets under management (AUM) at ₹534.94 crores, and as of August 5, 2022, the fund's NAV was ₹133.31. The fund's expense ratio is 0.63 per cent, and its 1-year return is 16.03 per cent. It has generated returns of 16.60 per cent on average every year since its inception. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 established in this fund three years ago would now have grown to over ₹6.15 lakh thanks to the fund's 38.47 per cent return over the past three years.
A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 established in this fund five years ago would now have grown to around ₹11.84 lakh according to the fund's five-year return of 20.79 per cent. The fund has produced a return of 15.90% over the past 7 years, which implies that an investment of ₹10,000 per month started 7 years ago would now have turned to ₹18.74 Lakh approx. The fund holds investments in the services, financial, consumer staples, communication, and automobile industries. Patanjali Foods Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd., Indian Hotels Co. Ltd., Canara Bank, and Bank Of Baroda are the fund's top 5 holdings.
This ELSS fund was launched on 01-January-2013 and currently, the fund holds a 5-star rating from Value Research. As of June 30, 2022, Quant Tax Plan Direct-Growth has ₹1370.2 crores in assets under management (AUM), and as of August 5, 2022, the fund's NAV was ₹245.92. The fund's 0.57 per cent expense ratio is lower than that of the majority of ELSS funds. Last year's Quant Tax Plan Direct-Growth returns were 10.44 per cent, and the plan has generated average annual returns of 21.14 per cent since its debut. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 established in this fund three years ago would now have grown to over ₹6.52 lakh according to the fund's return of 40.94 per cent over the previous three years.
A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 made in this fund 5 years ago would now have grown to around ₹12.93 lakh according to the fund's 22.49 per cent return over the previous 5 years. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 started in this fund 7 years ago would now have grown to around ₹21.35 lakh based on the fund's performance of 22.13 per cent over the previous 7 years. The top five holdings of the fund are State Bank of India, ITC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Patanjali Foods Ltd., and Adani Enterprises Ltd. The fund has sector allocations in the services, financial, consumer staples, healthcare, and energy industries.