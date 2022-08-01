5-star rated small-cap funds: SIP of 10,000 grows over 6 lakh in 3 years

According to SEBI, small-cap funds must invest at least 65 per cent of their capital in small-cap companies with a market valuation of less than ₹5,000 Cr. Small-cap funds can produce greater returns over the long term, but because the risk is also quite high, small-cap stocks will always have significant volatility over the short to medium term. Therefore, to obtain a higher risk-reward ratio, it is preferable to remain invested for more than 5 years in a small-cap fund. Small-cap funds have the potential to produce superior returns over the long term compared to large-cap and mid-cap funds due to the higher growth potential of small-cap companies. Investors with a high-risk appetite should consider starting a SIP in small-cap funds, but their returns may be negatively impacted by a bearish market, an unstable economy, and other significant global factors. As an illustration, let's look at two small-cap funds that, in addition to being rated 5-stars by Value Research, have turned a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 into over ₹6 lakhs in only three years.

