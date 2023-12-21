6 banks offer up to 8% interest rates on savings accounts; check full list here
Many small private banks and SFBs are, indeed, providing noticeably higher interest rates on savings accounts in comparison to prominent private and public sector banks.
With a remarkably varied clientele and a competitive landscape among banks, both large and small, the trend is for more banks to elevate their interest rates. Some institutions are going as far as offering up to eight per cent interest on savings accounts to attract customer attention.