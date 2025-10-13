6 benefits of moving from queues to clicks for online personal loans

With the advancement of technology and artificial intelligence, banking in the country is undergoing a positive transformation. Due to this, applying for a new personal loan online is now becoming the preferred method for aspiring entrepreneurs, as well as other borrowers.
It is vital to keep in mind that applying for a personal loan online can provide applicants with convenience, quick approvals, and a happy borrowing experience without much human interference. This makes digital borrowing highly lucrative.
|Bank name
|Interest rate
|Processing charges
|HDFC Bank
|9.99% – 24%
|₹6,500 + GST
|ICICI Bank
|10.60% – 16.50%
|Up to 2% of loan amount + taxes
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|Starts at 9.98%
|Up to 5% + taxes
|Federal Bank
|11.99% – 18.99%
|Up to 3%
|State Bank of India
|10.05% – 15.05%
|₹1,000 – ₹15,000 + GST
|Union Bank of India
|10.75% – 14.45%
|As per bank norms
|Bank of Baroda
|10.40% – 15.75%
|As per bank norms
Source: Bank website
Note: The interest rates and processing charges mentioned above are illustrative and subject to change based on each bank’s policies and applicant profile. Borrowers should verify the details on the respective bank websites before applying.
Hence, when you apply for a personal loan online, you can get a lot of benefits. Still, before borrowing, as a sensible borrower, it is advisable to have a fair discussion with a certified financial advisor.
Not only this, but it is vital for borrowers to understand the risks associated with personal loans. As all loans come with risks, such as the possibility of debt accumulation, high interest rates, the possibility of legal consequences if the loan guidelines are not met, negative implications for credit scores, along a host of other factors that one must keep in mind.
For all personal finance updates, visit here.
Disclaimer: Mint has a partnership with fintech companies to offer credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article aims to educate readers and raise awareness about the essential needs for credit, including loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates and hidden charges. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.