6 benefits of moving from queues to clicks for online personal loans

Shivam Shukla
Updated13 Oct 2025, 11:40 AM IST
With the advancement of technology and artificial intelligence, banking in the country is undergoing a positive transformation. Due to this, applying for a new personal loan online is now becoming the preferred method for aspiring entrepreneurs, as well as other borrowers.

It is vital to keep in mind that applying for a personal loan online can provide applicants with convenience, quick approvals, and a happy borrowing experience without much human interference. This makes digital borrowing highly lucrative.

6 key benefits of applying for a personal loan online

  1. Convenience and comfort: The digital process of personal loan application permits borrowers to submit requests anytime, even from the comforts of their home. There is no need to even pay a visit to any bank branch. This saves time, effort, and also makes the process more orderly for all borrowers.
  2. Faster approvals: When loan documents are submitted online, they are checked by artificial intelligence tools as set by the lending institutions. Such tools rapidly verify the basic details, including name, Aadhaar card details, PAN card details, and credit scores, of applicants. As the entire process is quick, decisions are made instantly, and loans are disbursed accordingly.
  3. Minimal documentation: Borrowers are generally required to upload the required documents digitally. This reduces paperwork and speeds up the process. Furthermore, banks typically request only basic documents, such as the PAN, bank statements, past credit payment details, Aadhaar card details, and current total debt obligation details, to rapidly distribute personal loans.
  4. Transparency and accountability: The online distribution of loans eliminates any third-party involvement in the loans. The entire process takes place between the borrower and the lender only. That is why interest rates, fees, and the repayment tenure are all clearly communicated to the borrowers. This ensures that borrowing decisions are made properly and only after thorough due diligence.
  5. Flexible loan options: Online personal loans through reputable lending institutions offer customisable amounts, tenures, focusing on individual financial needs. One can also compare various personal loan offers and calculate probable EMIs before applying for any particular loan.
  6. No collateral required: Personal loans, on a fundamental level, are unsecured in nature. Secured loans are those loans that come with collateral. This collateral can be one’s property, such as gold or silver. That is why this is a hugely positive feature of personal loans: they do not require pledged assets to complete the borrowing process.

Personal loan interest rates October 2025

Bank nameInterest rate Processing charges
HDFC Bank9.99% – 24% 6,500 + GST
ICICI Bank10.60% – 16.50%Up to 2% of loan amount + taxes
Kotak Mahindra BankStarts at 9.98%Up to 5% + taxes
Federal Bank11.99% – 18.99%Up to 3%
State Bank of India10.05% – 15.05% 1,000 – 15,000 + GST
Union Bank of India10.75% – 14.45%As per bank norms
Bank of Baroda10.40% – 15.75%As per bank norms

Source: Bank website

Note: The interest rates and processing charges mentioned above are illustrative and subject to change based on each bank’s policies and applicant profile. Borrowers should verify the details on the respective bank websites before applying.

Hence, when you apply for a personal loan online, you can get a lot of benefits. Still, before borrowing, as a sensible borrower, it is advisable to have a fair discussion with a certified financial advisor.

Not only this, but it is vital for borrowers to understand the risks associated with personal loans. As all loans come with risks, such as the possibility of debt accumulation, high interest rates, the possibility of legal consequences if the loan guidelines are not met, negative implications for credit scores, along a host of other factors that one must keep in mind.

Disclaimer: Mint has a partnership with fintech companies to offer credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article aims to educate readers and raise awareness about the essential needs for credit, including loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates and hidden charges. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

