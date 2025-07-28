6 best co-branded credit cards compared: What you get for travel, dining, and more

By carefully selecting a co-branded credit card that supports your personal brands, you can also benefit from greater discounts and reward features associated with those companies. This is a carefully compiled guide to the best co-branded cards - and how to best utilise a co-branded card to work for you - whether you travel often, shop online, or fuel your commute.
Co-branded credit cards
Annual fees
Standard Chartered EaseMyTrip Credit Card
₹350
Yatra SBI Card
₹499
Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card
₹0
IndianOil RBL Bank XTRA Credit Card
₹1500
Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card
₹500
Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card
₹500
(Source: PaisaBazaar)
(Note: Please visit the bank's official website to learn more about the fees & charges of the credit card of your choice)
1. Standard Chartered EaseMyTrip Credit Card: 10% off flights, 20% off domestic hotel stays via EaseMyTrip. 2X reward points for all other purchases, eliminate 10X for travel categories. You're granted two free domestic lounge passes a year.
2. Yatra SBI Card: Welcome coupons of ₹8,250 at Yatra. Discounts of ₹4,000 on international flights, ₹1,000 on domestic flights. Revising the fuel charge plus a ₹50 lakh in travel accident cover.
3. Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: 5% cash back for prime members, 3% for non-prime members. 1% to 2% cash back for other online purchases and for purchases with partnering merchants.
4.IndianOil RBL Bank XTRA Credit Card: At IndianOil petrol stations your fuel expenses benefit 5%. 10% cash back on utility bills, groceries and anything else. Turbo Points which you can convert to fuel immediately.
5. Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card: You will receive a 10% cashback on food and beverages from Swiggy, Instamart, Genie and Dineout. 5% cash back from recognised websites like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, etc.
6. Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card: You will get a 25% cash back on DTH, broadband and Airtel mobile payments. You get 10% cash back on BigBasket, Zomato and Swiggy purchases. 1% cashback with allowance of waiving the fuel surcharge for any other purchases.
In conclusion, discipline is key: never pay interest on outstanding loan balances, meet thresholds without overspending, and keep credit utilisation as low as possible. The right co-branded card can realize your day-to-day expenses and allow you to closely surf the rewards wave, whether that is through cashback or solid travel savings.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
