6 common credit card mistakes that lead to debt and how to avoid them

Credit card debt is spiralling across the country, with outstanding dues reaching a staggering figure of ₹2.90 lakh crore by May 2025. This marks a sharp rise of 9% over just one year.
As the nation’s appetite for digital payments and plastic money continues to gain momentum, so does the risk of falling into costly debt traps, with delinquency rates on unpaid bills surging 44% in the past twelve months alone. That is why understanding the pitfalls and taking decisive action is crucial to protect your financial health and economic prosperity.
Purvang Mashru, Senior Quantitative Research Analyst at 1 Finance, says, “Credit cards can be helpful, but the debt trap is real if you’re not careful. Overspending beyond your budget, paying only the minimum due, missing payment dates, juggling too many cards, or withdrawing cash from them, all of these can quickly snowball into costly debt with penalty APRs and mounting interest.”
He further added, “A simple way to stay safe is to spend within clearly defined limits that you can repay in full, keep your cards to a manageable number, and treat due dates as non-negotiable. Small habits can save you big headaches.”
Swiping for instant gratification is both tempting and relaxing. Still, unchecked spending, coupled with lucrative-looking offers and reward points, can quickly escalate debt. Especially when the bulk of spending is taken care of by credit cards. Banking institutions recommend capping credit card expenses at around 30-35% of monthly income for safe and efficient credit management.
Keep in mind that paying the minimum each month continues to pile up interest. This can cause the debt to balloon. Credit card interest rates, also known as the Annual Percentage Rate (APR), can also touch 42-46% on an annual basis.
This figure is among the highest in consumer lending. It is this trap that is the biggest contributor to debt accumulation. These rates stem from monthly charges of roughly 3-3.8%, which can then compound quickly if the balance is not cleared in full.
Using several credit cards can mask rising dues. It can further complicate the entire repayment process. The debt trap deepens if one card’s balance is paid using another.
Taking payment deadlines casually can result in serious financial complications. Missing due dates leads to steep penalties, a reduction in credit score, and instant loss of interest-free periods. That is why set auto-debit and be extremely cautious with payment deadlines to avoid default.
ATM withdrawals result in the incurring of immediate interest. Such withdrawals also negate all interest-free periods. This costly mistake should be avoided at all costs and should be used only in emergencies.
No-cost EMIs and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) schemes are not always what they seem. Before applying for any such schemes, carefully investigate the pros and cons by reading the terms and conditions. Hidden charges and compounding interest can quietly inflate debt.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks, such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
