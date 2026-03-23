6 common credit card scams: How to avoid them and what to do if you’re targeted

Phishing credit card emails and SMS : Fraudsters send fake emails, text messages and even WhatsApp alerts requesting victims to ‘verify’ their credit card details. This is done to steal critical data and carry out unauthorised transactions. As a rule, you should never click on such links.

Credit card scams through vishing calls: Scamsters also use ‘voice phishing’, i.e., phone calls to trick credit card users and steal their data. This is done by fraudsters posing as bank officers, CBI/NIA officials, or even RBI officials, claiming that the cardholder is under investigation for suspicious activity. For this, confidential details such as OTPs, CVVs, ATM PINs, etc, are requested.

Scams through skimming devices: Hidden tools and gadgets at ATMs or POS machines that can steal or copy credit card data. This data can later be used to carry out unauthorised transactions and steal funds from the original cardholder's account. That is why you should always check such machines for tampering before inserting your credit card.

Fake credit card reward point redemption scams: Fraudsters also use ‘greed’ as a method to lure and cheat credit card users. They promise free reward points , bonus cashbacks or rebates on expensive products and services. Links are sent to click and submit credit card details to avoid losing points. This is the most common way credit card-related fraud is committed. Once the data is submitted via the provided link, the victim suffers significant financial losses.

Data theft through public Wi-Fi: Credit card data is also stolen through transactions on unsecured networks. This data, i.e., CVVs, credit card numbers, and OTPs, is then utilised to carry out elaborate scams , unauthorised financial transactions, and expose the credit card holder to serious financial losses.