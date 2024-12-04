Personal loans are one of the quick sources of funds that cater to a variety of purposes such as debt consolidation, house repairs, and even sudden medical bills. Still, there are risks involved, which should be evaluated carefully like any other financial tool. In order to help you in making smart financial choices, here are possible cons of personal loans.

Understanding personal loans A personal loan is an unsecured loan, which means that it does not require collateral such as a home or vehicle. Such loans are flexible, and they involve low paperwork, a fast approval procedure, and flexible usage. However, responsible borrowing is important. Consider important aspects about eligibility, interest rates, and payback terms before taking up the loan to ensure that it fits your financial situation.

Possible risks associated with personal loans 1. High interest rates: As personal loans are not secured, they normally come with higher interest rates than other secured loans like mortgages and auto loans. So, it is important to compare interest rates from different lenders so that one does not overpay.

2. Paying off debt with loans: Personal loans can be helpful in debt consolidation, but if you take them thoughtlessly, the action of paying one loan by another can create a spiral of debt. If you are already struggling to pay what you owe, taking on additional debt may only exacerbate your financial stress rather than alleviate it.

3. Impact on your credit rating: A default on a personal loan payment can also significantly lower your credit score. This may lead to higher interest rates on all future borrowing and increase your difficulties in getting future loans.

Also Read | Tax benefits on personal loans: What you need to know

4. Terms and conditions: Personal loans often have ambiguous conditions and restrictions. These may be in the form of unrevealed costs, charges for repayment before the agreed term, or fluctuating interest rates. Always scrutinize fine print before signing the loan deal to avoid shock.

5. Costlier on finances: When many personal loans are sought at a single time, or one seeks to borrow more than the individual can repay, chances for financial overstretching become high. With minimal provision for unexpected expenses and emergencies, the chances for a default are very high. Before applying for any loan, assess your financial strength by using EMI calculators among other tools.

6. Default risk: Depending on the loan terms, defaulting might lead to serious consequences including asset repossession, wage garnishment, or even legal action. Furthermore, defaulting can hurt your financial reputation for a long time.

How to reduce these risks Assess your needs: Ensure you have a clear repayment plan and only take loans that you really need.

Ensure you have a clear repayment plan and only take loans that you really need. Analyse the lenders: Find the most favourable terms and interest rates.

Find the most favourable terms and interest rates. Know the fine print: Carefully read terms and conditions in order to prevent unexpected fees.

Carefully read terms and conditions in order to prevent unexpected fees. Save your financial control: Ensure that you easily afford loan instalments.

Also Read | Personal Loan: 6 crucial things you need to know before borrowing