6 credit cards that offer big year-end discounts for shoppers

If you prefer to go for online shopping on popular brands or marketplaces such as Amazon or Myntra, you are recommended to use your credit card to claim discounts, rewards, and cashbacks. Some cards give these discounts on specific online marketplaces, such as on Flipkart or on a particular food delivery aggregator, whereas others give discounts across the board.

Here we handpick six credit cards of major banks, including Axis Bank, American Express, and ICICI Bank, which provide reward points and cashbacks on online shopping.

Credit cards offering discounts on shopping I. Axis Bank Neo credit card: In a year, you can save up to ₹2,880 on Zomato, ₹3,000 on Blinkit, ₹1,200 on BookMyShow, and 150 on Myntra.

II. American Express SmartEarn Credit Card: Cardholders of this American Express card are entitled to earn accelerated membership reward points when they spend on Amazon, Flipkart, Uber, Bookmyshow, Zomat,o and EaseMyTrip.

III. Axis Bank Signature Credit Card with lifestyle benefits: This card offers up to 15% discount on dining. Cardholders can earn 10/20 EDGE reward points for every ₹200 domestic/international spends. There is a 50% cashback on movie tickets.

IV. Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: As the name suggests, this credit card by ICICI Bank offers special benefits when purchases are made on Amazon. Cardholders tend to earn unlimited rewards up to 5% on Amazon and 1% on spends outside Amazon.

V. HDFC Millennia Credit Card: This card offers 5% cashback on leading brands such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Tata CliQ, Swiggy, Zomato, Uber, BookMyShow, SonyLive and Cult.fit. There is 1% cashback on other spends.

VI. SBI Cashback Card: This SBI Card provides 5% cashback on online spends without any merchant restriction and 1% cashback on offline spends. Upon spending ₹2 lakh in a year, the renewal fee of ₹999 is reversed.