6 credit cards that offer cashback and rewards on online shopping

If you are a credit card user and a shopaholic at the same time, it is recommended to use the card to make the most of your spendthrift habit.

There are some credit cards that offer a large amount of rewards and cashback on your online shopping. We list out some of these cards here.

(Note: The list below is only indicative and not exhaustive.)

6 cards offering rewards, cashbacks on shopping I. HDFC Millennia Credit Card: This credit card provides five percent cashback on Amazon, BookMyShow, Cult.fit, Flipkart, Myntra, Sony LIV, Swiggy, Tata CLiQ, Uber, and Zomato.

There is one percent cashback on other spends. There are ₹1,000 worth of gift vouchers for spending of ₹one lakh and above each year.

II. SBI Cashback Credit Card: This card provides 5 percent cashback on online spends without any merchant restriction. Additionally, there is one percent cashback on offline spends.

III. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card: Cardholders can earn 7.5 percent cashback on Myntra spends capped at ₹4,000 per statement quarter. You can also earn 5 percent cashback on Flipkart and Cleartrip spends, capped at ₹4,000 per statement quarter per merchant. You can also earn unlimited 4 percent cashback on preferred merchants.

IV. Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: Cardholders stand to get rewarded (5 percent reward points) for Amazon purchases as a Prime member and 3 percent reward points for Amazon purchases as a non-Prime member.

Besides, you could get rewarded for payments on 100+ partner merchants. Additionally, there are 1 percent reward point for all other purchases.

V. Axis Bank ACE Credit Card: This card provides 4 percent cashback on Swiggy, Zomato, and Ola. Also, there is 1.5 percent cashback on all other spends.

VI. HSBC Cashback/ Live+ Credit Card: There is 10 percent accelerated cashback upto ₹1,000 a month on all dining, food delivery, and grocery spends.

Additionally, the card also offers 1.5 percent unlimited cashback on most other spends.