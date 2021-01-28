6 dos and don’ts before applying for a car loan

Interest rates on loans are decided by parameters such as the source of income, gender, and credit score. If you have a high income but a poor credit score, your loan rate may still be high. Lenders fetch the credit reports of car loan applicants to check their creditworthiness. “Those with credit scores of 750 and above usually have higher chances of loan approval. Many lenders also offer preferential lending rates to those with higher credit scores. Hence, those planning to avail car loans should fetch their credit reports from credit bureaus at regular intervals from at least six months before submitting their car loan application," said Gaurav Aggarwal, Director, Paisabazaar.com.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}