6 flexi cap mutual funds gave highest returns in the past ten years. Should you invest?
Do you have a flexi-cap fund in your investment portfolio? If yes, how did you choose the fund? Choosing among the best performing flexi-cap funds involves a lot of research and a considerable understanding of factors affecting mutual fund performance.
The continued market turmoil has prompted many investors to think if it is worth investing in funds categorized under a particular market cap or investing in stocks dedicated to a particular sector or theme. The fact that some sectors have performed beyond expectations while others have sunk much below than anticipated has caused many investors to now switch to flexi-cap funds.