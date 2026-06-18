6 income tax return filing mistakes that can delay refunds and trigger tax notices

Taxpayers often face delays, refund issues or notices due to mistakes in filing their income tax return. Key checks on documents and transactions before submission can help ensure accuracy and compliance with the tax department.

Shivam Shukla
Published18 Jun 2026, 12:30 PM IST
Before filing, taxpayers should review the eligibility conditions for their return form and ensure that information relating to capital gains, deductions, trading activity and other reportable transactions is accurately disclosed.
Before filing, taxpayers should review the eligibility conditions for their return form and ensure that information relating to capital gains, deductions, trading activity and other reportable transactions is accurately disclosed.

The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing season is now in full swing. Taxpayers are focused on collecting all essential documents, such as salary slips, bank statements, interest certificates and dividend statements.

The primary objective of all taxpayers is to ensure that their tax returns are up to date, accurate and include all essential details. This step is significant because the Income Tax Department now cross-checks taxpayer details using sources such as Annual Information Statement (AIS), Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS), Form 26AS, banking institutions, brokers and other similar reporting platforms.

Even minor omissions or errors can result in notices, delayed refunds, scrutiny and objections. As a taxpayer, ensure you avoid mistakes and seek professional guidance if in doubt.

Also Read | Who needs to file an ITR for AY 2026-27? Check the income tax rules

Let us discuss common income tax mistakes that can create financial and legal complications, delay refunds and trigger tax notices.

Six common mistakes to avoid while filing tax returns

Common MistakeWhy It Matters
Choosing the wrong ITR formMay result in defective return notices
Not reporting all incomeCan create mismatches with tax records
Incorrect capital gains detailsShare, mutual fund, and property transactions are closely tracked
Ignoring AIS/Form 26AS differencesMay trigger verification queries
Missing foreign assets or VDA reportingCan lead to compliance issues
Not e-verifying the returnRefund processing may get delayed

Gather documents and review before filing ITR

Stay prepared before making any final submissions to the tax department. Go through the following documents: bank statements, salary slips, interest certificates from all your banks, any long- or short-term stock sales, broker statements and other tax documents. To ensure nothing is missed, special focus should be placed on high-value transactions, and credit card spending should align with declared income details.

When you conduct proper diligence, including checks and maintain complete records, you can respond quickly and seamlessly if the tax department seeks clarification or demands additional documents. Carefully reviewing your income tax return before filing can help you avoid stress and complications.

Also Read | ITR-2 vs ITR-1 vs ITR-4: Which income tax return form should you file this year?

A correctly filed ITR is not just about meeting the deadline; it also helps ensure smoother processing, faster refunds and better tax compliance.

Income Tax ReturnIncome Tax RefundPersonal FinancePersonal Finance Mistakes
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