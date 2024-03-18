6 investing lessons that David Swensen gave to the investment community
David Swensen’s influence on the realm of investing is indisputable. His groundbreaking methodology in endowment management, which underscores diversification, alternative asset classes, and long-term investment strategies, has been embraced by numerous institutions.
David Swensen, a profoundly influential American investor, wielded significant influence in moulding the investment strategies of institutional funds. Having served as the Chief Investment Officer of the Yale University Endowment for close to four decades, David Swensen authored notable works such as “Pioneering Portfolio Management" (2000) and “Unconventional Success" (2005).