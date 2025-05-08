6 investment principles Buffett swears by—And why they still work today

Warren Buffett, 94, has recently announced that he will step down as the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway at the end of 2025. This will conclude an iconic six decade tenure.

The Berkshire board has unanimously voted to appoint Greg Abel, 62, as President and CEO effective January 1, 2026. Buffett will continue to serve as Chairman of the board, ensuring continuity in leadership and providing much needed guidance to Abel as he transitions into his new role.

Under Buffett and Charlie Munger’s leadership, Berkshire Hathaway transformed from a grappling textile firm into a $1.11 trillion conglomerate. Not only this, the company now holds a record setting $347.7 billion in cash reserves. This amount leaves Abel with substantial funds to deploy in future, if the US economy enters a recession going ahead.

Buffett on the other hand has a real time net worth of $159.1 billion, making him the fifth richest person globally. Due to these significant achievements over the years Buffett’s core investing principles of patience, calmness, value investing and discipline remain immensely significant.

Below are Buffett’s six timeless investing lessons from 60 years at Berkshire Hathaway:

1. Invest within your ‘circle of competence’ Buffett famously stated, “Risk comes from not knowing what you’re doing.” He has always advised investors to focus on businesses and sectors they truly understand. For sensible investors this clearly means avoiding thrill based tips and instead focusing on established and well known companies who have a clear growth path in front of them. Such companies should be invested in when they offer a clear value proposition.

2. Think long-term, stay calm Buffett’s intense “buy and hold” ideology has shaped generations of investors.“Our favourite holding period is forever,” he once noted. This simple principle underlines the importance of composure and patience. Something that is often overlooked and forgotten in today’s fast paced equity markets. That is why one should invest in businesses with a long term vision of holding on to them for decades focusing on the potential of these businesses to compound wealth.

3. Control your emotions Buffett through numerous AGM’s of Berkshire Hathaway has warned investors to not let fear or greed dictate their investment decisions.“Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful,” he famously stated. Now, in volatile and difficult times, especially during events such as COVID19, 9/11 attack, 2007-08 housing crisis etc., emotional discipline, composure and consistency in behaviour becomes immensely important to succeed.

4. Ensure a ‘margin of safety’ Selecting and investing in stocks below their intrinsic value provides a cushion against mistakes. This classic Buffett idea, helps in protecting capital, especially during economic downturns and uncertain market conditions where valuations can swing both ways.

5. Avoid the herd Buffett, along with his long-time friend late Charlie Munger, has always advised independent thinking. Herd mentality that is commonly seen during IPO frenzies, market bull runs can eventually lead to poor investment decisions. Sound investment requires deep analysis, building knowledge about the company along with conviction not crowd following.

6. Invest in yourself Buffett has also always advocated personal development and growth, over and above other things. Continuous learning through books, listening to intellectuals, building financial literacy, and guidance from efficient mentorship can help in better investing outcomes according to Buffett.

Conclusion As Buffet aims to exit Berkshire, his wisdom and teachings are going to continue resonating deeply not just on Wall Street, but across the globe as well. His thesis of rationality, patience, composure and integrity provides a timeless framework for both retail investors and professionals seeking long term success in an age dominated by volatility and impulsive decision making.