6 key steps RBI has taken to ensure safe banking practices. Details here
Lenders are supposed to implement multi-factor authentication for all payments through electronic modes and fund transfers barring some explicitly small value transactions
Digital banking has brought a paradigm shift to the way we carry out financial transactions. The collateral damage, however, is the spate of frauds that accompany it. To minimise these frauds, the banking regulator has taken a number of steps so that banking remains safe and secure.