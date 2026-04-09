6 money habits that erode generational wealth and how smart planning secures your family’s future

The way you treat your finances today determines whether your wealth survives beyond your lifetime, gives you the chance to live a meaningful life, or just dissipates unnoticed. Adopting healthy money practices in the new financial year to make your economic management more efficient, conserve generational wealth, and prevent it from eroding.

Shraddha Nileshwar, Head - Will & Estate Planning at 1 Finance, says: “In estate planning, we don't just witness wealth transfer but also wealth destruction. The culprits are almost always the same: no Wills, no Trust, no conversation. Families spend decades building assets and minutes planning their protection. Parents hide debt, avoid Will discussions, and leave children guessing. I've seen heirs lose properties, retirement funds, and businesses not to bad luck, but to ambiguous/bad documentation. Transparency within your family and precision within your legal documents are the twin pillars of lasting wealth.”

To safeguard your assets, start by breaking these 6 bad money habits:

I. Ignoring estate planning

It is not only important to invest in assets to grow your wealth. It is also important to have a well-drafted will or trust to back your assets. When you do not plan proper allocation of your estate to your near and dear ones, this can leave your hard-earned assets open for legal interference.

Make sure that you discuss your investments in different asset classes, such as equities, gold, real estate, bank lockers, fixed deposits, etc., with your family so that you can plan for the allocation of these assets to your heirs in accordance with the law of the land.

II. Living beyond your means

Taking avoidable personal loans for meeting leisurely expenses or overspending today in different forms can easily erode the wealth that you intend to pass on for tomorrow. Make sure you do not live beyond your means.

If possible, avoid depreciating assets such as expensive cars, clothes, and watches, and invest your funds in appreciating assets with a long-term perspective, such as equities, bonds, mutual funds, and gold. This will help you grow financially.

III. Relying heavily on credit

Excessive personal loans or credit cards can accumulate high interest, eating into your savings. Before applying for any new form of debt, understand the concept of compound interest. If you have a clear understanding of this concept, it will keep your finances and future planning in proper order. As a matter of rule, avoid relying on heavy debt or overextending your credit limit. This way, you will never find yourself facing a serious financial crisis.

IV. Skipping basic health and life insurance coverage

Without adequate health insurance coverage and life insurance coverage, it will be challenging for you to cope with unforeseen medical and health-related emergencies. You should consider house insurance to maintain your property ownership. Following these simple yet consistently overlooked ideas can keep your financial legacy intact.

V. Neglecting diversification of your investments

Failing to diversify or review portfolios risks stagnation, psychological stress and long-term financial loss. This makes it critical for you to have a clear understanding of how to efficiently diversify your wealth and protect it from erosion due to market volatility or geopolitical developments.

VI. Hiding debt and pending obligations from heirs

In life and wealth planning, transparency, honesty and clarity are key fundamentals. Hidden liabilities, personal loans or credit card debt can quickly multiply and cripple the financial future of your heirs, thus nullifying their deserved wealth.

This makes it essential for you to be honest with yourself and your family about your long-term economic objectives and current financial obligations, so that any future borrowing decisions are made with the rights of other family members and your responsibilities towards them in mind.

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To protect generational wealth, avoid the bad money habits discussed above and replace them with responsible financial practices that can go a long way toward protecting your economic well-being and peace of mind. Before taking a personal loan, home loan or maxing out credit cards, consult a certified financial advisor to understand long-term risks and protect your family’s wealth.